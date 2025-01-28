Incept 價格 (INCEPT)
今天 Incept (INCEPT) 的實時價格爲 9.05 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 90.49K USD。INCEPT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Incept 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 891.32 USD
- Incept 當天價格變化爲 -6.40%
- 其循環供應量爲 10.00K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 INCEPT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 INCEPT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Incept 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.619753750782924。
在過去30天內，Incept 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -4.5508992900。
在過去60天內，Incept 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -6.8609570400。
在過去90天內，Incept 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -41.150491168116905。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.619753750782924
|-6.40%
|30天
|$ -4.5508992900
|-50.28%
|60天
|$ -6.8609570400
|-75.81%
|90天
|$ -41.150491168116905
|-81.97%
Incept 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.04%
-6.40%
-14.57%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
INCEPT is an experiment that introduces 10,000 “dimensional tokens” built on the experimental ERC-4D token standard. ERC-4D combines the features of ERC-20 and ERC-6551, enabling tokens to function both as tradable assets and as wallets that can hold other assets, including NFTs and other tokens. This multi-layered, recursive structure allows tokens to manage, trade, and store assets in a decentralized ecosystem, creating a new form of liquidity for a wide range of assets, from digital to real-world. Key innovations include a Grandfather Paradox mechanism for enhanced security and a deque architecture for flexible asset management. This project provides practical applications in areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world asset tokenization, digital asset management, and governance automation. Through its advanced functionality, INCEPT enables more complex financial instruments and portfolio management systems, offering a new dimension to token interactions in decentralized ecosystems.
