In The MEME Time(ITMT)資訊

In The MEME-Time is a tap game that has a light enjoyable fun clock attached to it. Tick Tock This game will fuses stops here elements of strategy, management, and learning appealing to a wide range of players interested in the crypto space while introducing core concepts of crypto. In The MEME-Time, players have the opportunity to earn and trade in-game coins. They will also be able to compete in tournaments and have profit earned poured back into the ecosystem. This benefit provides engagement by providing rewards for gameplay.