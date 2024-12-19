IMVU 價格 (VCORE)
今天 IMVU (VCORE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 530.88K USD。VCORE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
IMVU 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 9.98 USD
- IMVU 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 1.09B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VCORE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VCORE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，IMVU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，IMVU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，IMVU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，IMVU 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|+0.52%
|60天
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
IMVU 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
VCORE is an ERC-20 metaverse token launching into the IMVU metaverse; an existing community, economy and virtual world ecosystem that has been in market since 2004. IMVU’s existing mobile, desktop and web applications serve a global community from over 100 countries, support 13 languages, enables a creator led economy and allows everyone to connect, socialize and earn. VCORE will be integrated into this economy, the social play/rewards and will give holders a voice in the future of the metaverse. The IMVU Web3 Metaverse * Serve over 700,000 unique users every day and over 4,000,000 unique users every month. * Over 200,000 creators and earners sell 18,000,000 digital items every month via the IMVU marketplace. * There are also millions of monthly peer-to-peer transactions that enable a large service economy inside the IMVU metaverse. * There are already over 1,250,000 active wallets inside IMVU and the digital marketplace is carefully being converted to support NFTs which have been live since late 2022. *VCORE will be an important part of this dynamic ecosystem for all the IMVU users living outside the United States and Canada. The transformation of the IMVU metaverse to a web3 economy involves a very large and existing community of daily users and a dynamic economy built by the creators and earners already on the platform. Often other web3 gaming and metaverse projects are starting with very few users, are still building out their applications/experiences and are in the early stages of building a truly sustainable platform. IMVU’s advantage is that its existing community is very familiar with digital currencies, purchasing digital items/assets and the creator base is very global.
