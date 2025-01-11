Impostors Blood 圖標

今天 Impostors Blood (BLOOD) 的價格

今天 Impostors Blood (BLOOD) 的實時價格爲 0.01186088 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BLOOD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Impostors Blood 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 345.19 USD
- Impostors Blood 當天價格變化爲 -2.60%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD

在獲取 MEXC 上從 BLOOD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BLOOD 價格信息的首選平臺。

Impostors Blood (BLOOD) 價格表現 USD

今天內，Impostors Blood 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00031676507671124
在過去30天內，Impostors Blood 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0032631736
在過去60天內，Impostors Blood 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0014434797
在過去90天內，Impostors Blood 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000609690129339116

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ -0.00031676507671124-2.60%
30天$ -0.0032631736-27.51%
60天$ -0.0014434797-12.17%
90天$ +0.000609690129339116+5.42%

Impostors Blood (BLOOD) 價格分析

Impostors Blood 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：

$ 0.01179231
$ 0.01179231$ 0.01179231

$ 0.01235062
$ 0.01235062$ 0.01235062

$ 0.125296
$ 0.125296$ 0.125296

+0.26%

-2.60%

-8.24%

Impostors Blood (BLOOD) 市場信息

深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 345.19
$ 345.19$ 345.19

0.00
0.00 0.00

什麼是Impostors Blood (BLOOD)

$BLOOD is an ERC-20 utility token at the center of the Impostors economy. Players accumulate $BLOOD and can redeem it for a variety of perks and in-game items. Metaverses are boring without games, and competitive games lack social connection. There needs to be a middle ground. Social gaming bridges the gap between today’s Twitch culture and the future of immersive metaverses. Impostors is a AAA social gaming metaverse that is truly player-owned and powered. Impostors’ first game mode will be a social deduction game. The Impostors Genesis drop will give holders access to all Genesis Season events. Each event provides access to a different part of the Impostorverse.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Impostors Blood (BLOOD) 資源

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

