Impostors Blood 價格 (BLOOD)
今天 Impostors Blood (BLOOD) 的實時價格爲 0.01186088 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BLOOD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Impostors Blood 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 345.19 USD
- Impostors Blood 當天價格變化爲 -2.60%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BLOOD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BLOOD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Impostors Blood 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00031676507671124。
在過去30天內，Impostors Blood 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0032631736。
在過去60天內，Impostors Blood 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0014434797。
在過去90天內，Impostors Blood 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000609690129339116。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00031676507671124
|-2.60%
|30天
|$ -0.0032631736
|-27.51%
|60天
|$ -0.0014434797
|-12.17%
|90天
|$ +0.000609690129339116
|+5.42%
Impostors Blood 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.26%
-2.60%
-8.24%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$BLOOD is an ERC-20 utility token at the center of the Impostors economy. Players accumulate $BLOOD and can redeem it for a variety of perks and in-game items. Metaverses are boring without games, and competitive games lack social connection. There needs to be a middle ground. Social gaming bridges the gap between today’s Twitch culture and the future of immersive metaverses. Impostors is a AAA social gaming metaverse that is truly player-owned and powered. Impostors’ first game mode will be a social deduction game. The Impostors Genesis drop will give holders access to all Genesis Season events. Each event provides access to a different part of the Impostorverse.
