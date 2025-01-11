Impossible Finance 價格 (IF)
今天 Impossible Finance (IF) 的實時價格爲 0.00941918 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 95.01K USD。IF 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Impossible Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 29.97 USD
- Impossible Finance 當天價格變化爲 -0.45%
- 其循環供應量爲 10.09M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IF兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IF 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Impossible Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Impossible Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0041147876。
在過去60天內，Impossible Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0062558764。
在過去90天內，Impossible Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000492623733854979。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.45%
|30天
|$ +0.0041147876
|+43.69%
|60天
|$ +0.0062558764
|+66.42%
|90天
|$ +0.000492623733854979
|+5.52%
Impossible Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.28%
-0.45%
-4.32%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The first two Impossible Finance products revolve around yield & autonomous community creation. Versus TradFi’s low yields, defi yield protocols have been a killer app, but impermanent loss still looms large. Instead, focusing on low-IL asset pools such as EUR and JPY stablecoins, where central banks have negative interest rates, or non-dividend yielding synthetics (hint: high growth stocks don’t have dividends) like synthetic TSLA, we propose the first wave of “Impossible Yield” products powered by our stablecoin swap, StableXswap. Taking a page out of Aave & Synthetix’ playbook, this also encourages us to integrate many synthetic assets, lending protocols, and cross-chain solutions to aggregate liquidity. This yield generated from stable EUR, JPY, or TSLA pools is unbeatable by TradFi, at least until the ECB changes policies, the Japanese population pyramid inverts, or Elon Musk changes his website’s FAQ. In early 2021, we saw Wall Street Bets clash with Robinhood & hedge funds, putting emphasis on addressing retail users’ needs without sacrificing user autonomy. Beyond avoiding business models that actively harm users (i.e. selling flow to frontrunners, or hiding spreads to mask fees), why would you ever accept dividendless holdings when defi can give you yield? That’s Impossible Finance: we’re hellbent on providing better financial instruments for the world. The second release of Impossible Finance products tackle crypto’s best killer app: fundraising. In the wake of 2017 ICO scams, Vitalik posited DAICOs, (DAO + ICOs), where project teams could raise smart- contract vested funds, provided they achieve certain milestones. Governors determined whether the team was still building, or else refund investors. However, 2018 lacked robust governance and voting portals (i.e.snapshot.page), let alone real products to invest in. Today, we propose the launch of self-sustaining- initial-dex-offerings, or SSIDOs. With the power of yield from our AMMs and partner protocols, a team that raises $10M with a $2M burn rate can be self-sustaining with just 20% APY, creating a new raise once, build forever model. The Andre’s of the world can find capital & liquidity and no longer need to rely on cexes and rent-seeking private investment funds to pay the bills. Meanwhile, vesting stable LP tokens from the fundraise stay within our AMM, which creates sticky TVL. Teams that raise via this system get automatically transparent banking, while traders get access to steady liquidity, anti-rugpull peace of mind. Our mission at Impossible Finance will be to continue finding win-wins for traders, investors, projects, and protocols alike.
|1 IF 兌換 AUD
A$0.0152590716
|1 IF 兌換 GBP
￡0.0076295358
|1 IF 兌換 EUR
€0.0091366046
|1 IF 兌換 USD
$0.00941918
|1 IF 兌換 MYR
RM0.0422921182
|1 IF 兌換 TRY
₺0.3336273556
|1 IF 兌換 JPY
¥1.4851221106
|1 IF 兌換 RUB
₽0.9572712634
|1 IF 兌換 INR
₹0.8118391242
|1 IF 兌換 IDR
Rp154.4127621792
|1 IF 兌換 PHP
₱0.55573162
|1 IF 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.4759511654
|1 IF 兌換 BRL
R$0.0576453816
|1 IF 兌換 CAD
C$0.0135636192
|1 IF 兌換 BDT
৳1.1489515764
|1 IF 兌換 NGN
₦14.6033082884
|1 IF 兌換 UAH
₴0.3982429304
|1 IF 兌換 VES
Bs0.49921654
|1 IF 兌換 PKR
Rs2.6229590546
|1 IF 兌換 KZT
₸4.970501286
|1 IF 兌換 THB
฿0.3266571624
|1 IF 兌換 TWD
NT$0.3118690498
|1 IF 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0085714538
|1 IF 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0732812204
|1 IF 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0945685672