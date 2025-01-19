IMPLS Finance 價格 (IMPLS)
今天 IMPLS Finance (IMPLS) 的實時價格爲 0.149508 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。IMPLS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
IMPLS Finance 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.25 USD
- IMPLS Finance 當天價格變化爲 -9.93%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IMPLS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IMPLS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，IMPLS Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0164930506206398。
在過去30天內，IMPLS Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0609023529。
在過去60天內，IMPLS Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0679511467。
在過去90天內，IMPLS Finance 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0164930506206398
|-9.93%
|30天
|$ -0.0609023529
|-40.73%
|60天
|$ -0.0679511467
|-45.44%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
IMPLS Finance 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.14%
-9.93%
+2.92%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? IMPLS is a yield optimization protocol with additional yield farming opportunities. Users can deposit into our vaults and have their farming rewards auto compounded and also earn a bonus reward in IMPLS. Our core reward farm offers our liquidity providers a great opportunity to receive a portion of the daily IMPLS emissions, and our revenue share lets our users single side stake IMPLS and earn WPLS. What makes your project unique? Our project is unique as we not only offer auto compounding but our vaults also receive a portion of the daily emissions so our users also receive a bonus IMPLS reward for using our vaults. We're the first auto compounding boosted vaults protocol on PulseChain! History of your project. The project was built by Kairos the lead developer and founder of IMPLS.finance. We look forward to establishing a long positive history of bringing value and growth to our users. What’s next for your project? We will be adding more Vaults for other farming opportunities on PulseChain. These new vault strategies will give our users the opportunity to take take advantage of the benefits of auto compounding from multiple protocols right from our easy to use application. What can your token be used for? The token is used for farming rewards, and will be utilized to vote on proposals for the protocol such as Vaults to add and Emission pool weights for our existing vaults and yield farm.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 IMPLS 兌換 AUD
A$0.24070788
|1 IMPLS 兌換 GBP
￡0.12259656
|1 IMPLS 兌換 EUR
€0.14502276
|1 IMPLS 兌換 USD
$0.149508
|1 IMPLS 兌換 MYR
RM0.672786
|1 IMPLS 兌換 TRY
₺5.29706844
|1 IMPLS 兌換 JPY
¥23.36361516
|1 IMPLS 兌換 RUB
₽15.32307492
|1 IMPLS 兌換 INR
₹12.94440264
|1 IMPLS 兌換 IDR
Rp2,450.95042752
|1 IMPLS 兌換 PHP
₱8.7536934
|1 IMPLS 兌換 EGP
￡E.7.5352032
|1 IMPLS 兌換 BRL
R$0.9119988
|1 IMPLS 兌換 CAD
C$0.21529152
|1 IMPLS 兌換 BDT
৳18.165222
|1 IMPLS 兌換 NGN
₦232.87814604
|1 IMPLS 兌換 UAH
₴6.29578188
|1 IMPLS 兌換 VES
Bs8.073432
|1 IMPLS 兌換 PKR
Rs41.67984024
|1 IMPLS 兌換 KZT
₸79.35585624
|1 IMPLS 兌換 THB
฿5.14158012
|1 IMPLS 兌換 TWD
NT$4.91731812
|1 IMPLS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.13605228
|1 IMPLS 兌換 HKD
HK$1.16317224
|1 IMPLS 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.50106032