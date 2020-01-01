Imperium Empires（IME）資訊

Imperium Empires is an AAA-quality space metaverse built on Avalanche that has the following unique features, through a range of PvE and PvP gameplay:

AAA-quality graphics and gameplay built by an experienced team of game developers, game designers, 2D & 3D artists and blockchain developers; a NFT burn mechanism where NFTs (e.g. spaceships) can be damaged or destroyed during battles in PvP zones that players voluntarily enter; Gamifying DeFi and seamlessly connecting 3 billion gamers worldwide to DeFi through integrating top DeFi protocols on the Avalanche ecosystem into the gameplay of the Imperium metaverse; and Pioneering “Team-to-Earn” where players join and compete in guilds — guilds can also easily find, manage and train their guild members or scholars through Imperium Empires' official guild and scholars management system designed for guilds.