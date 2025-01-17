ImmortalDAO 價格 (IMMO)
今天 ImmortalDAO (IMMO) 的實時價格爲 0.329618 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。IMMO 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ImmortalDAO 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.62 USD
- ImmortalDAO 當天價格變化爲 -0.28%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IMMO兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IMMO 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ImmortalDAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009512739334431。
在過去30天內，ImmortalDAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0015326577。
在過去60天內，ImmortalDAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1066039328。
在過去90天內，ImmortalDAO 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.16661500641080187。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0009512739334431
|-0.28%
|30天
|$ -0.0015326577
|-0.46%
|60天
|$ -0.1066039328
|-32.34%
|90天
|$ -0.16661500641080187
|-33.57%
ImmortalDAO 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-0.28%
-0.55%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Immortal is a decentralized reserve currency protocol on Celo blockchain based on the IMMO token. Each IMMO token is backed by a basket of assets (e.g. mcUSD) in the Immortal treasury, giving it an intrinsic value that it cannot fall below. Immortal also introduces unique economic and game-theoretic dynamics into the market through staking and bonding. ImmortalDAO is also considered an algorithmic currency protocol with the goal of becoming a stable crypto-native currency within the Celo ecosystem. Though sometimes called an algorithmic stablecoin, ImmortalDAO is more akin to a central bank since it uses reserve assets like mcUSD to manage its price. The goal is to achieve price stability while maintaining a floating market-driven price. The biggest difference between IMMO and stablecoins like USDC is that IMMO is backed but not pegged to a particular price. Technically, the price floor for IMMO is 1 mcUSD, but practically a premium and the treasury value is added to the price. IMMO differs from other algorithmic stablecoins like Ampleforth (AMPL) because it issues IMMO to buy mcUSD and other assets and maintain a treasury. This mechanism is similar to FEI; the key difference is that FEI keeps a dollar peg, and ImmortalDAO Finance allows its token to float. IMMO is the native utility token that is used for staking and bonding on our decentralised Application (https://www.immortaldao.finance/) as well as governance votes to determine how network resources are allocated.
|1 IMMO 兌換 AUD
A$0.5273888
|1 IMMO 兌換 GBP
￡0.26699058
|1 IMMO 兌換 EUR
€0.31972946
|1 IMMO 兌換 USD
$0.329618
|1 IMMO 兌換 MYR
RM1.483281
|1 IMMO 兌換 TRY
₺11.67506956
|1 IMMO 兌換 JPY
¥51.1896754
|1 IMMO 兌換 RUB
₽33.99020816
|1 IMMO 兌換 INR
₹28.5449188
|1 IMMO 兌換 IDR
Rp5,403.57290592
|1 IMMO 兌換 PHP
₱19.30902244
|1 IMMO 兌換 EGP
￡E.16.6127472
|1 IMMO 兌換 BRL
R$1.99089272
|1 IMMO 兌換 CAD
C$0.47135374
|1 IMMO 兌換 BDT
৳40.07495644
|1 IMMO 兌換 NGN
₦513.42288534
|1 IMMO 兌換 UAH
₴13.90328724
|1 IMMO 兌換 VES
Bs17.799372
|1 IMMO 兌換 PKR
Rs91.96671818
|1 IMMO 兌換 KZT
₸174.862349
|1 IMMO 兌換 THB
฿11.38170954
|1 IMMO 兌換 TWD
NT$10.84772838
|1 IMMO 兌換 CHF
Fr0.29995238
|1 IMMO 兌換 HKD
HK$2.56442804
|1 IMMO 兌換 MAD
.د.م3.3126609