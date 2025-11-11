iLuminary Token（ILMT）代幣經濟學

iLuminary Token（ILMT）代幣經濟學

深入了解 iLuminary Token（ILMT），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
更新時間：2025-11-11 10:33:59 (UTC+8)
USD

iLuminary Token（ILMT）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 iLuminary Token（ILMT）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 258.84K
$ 258.84K$ 258.84K
總供應量：
$ 139.39M
$ 139.39M$ 139.39M
流通量：
$ 15.96M
$ 15.96M$ 15.96M
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 2.26M
$ 2.26M$ 2.26M
最高價：
$ 0.03000248
$ 0.03000248$ 0.03000248
最低價：
$ 0.00183544
$ 0.00183544$ 0.00183544
目前價格：
$ 0.01622185
$ 0.01622185$ 0.01622185

iLuminary Token（ILMT）資訊

🟢 iLuminary Wallet Overview A non-custodial, multichain wallet, designed as a one-stop shop for seamless and secure digital asset management. Integrating AI and blockchain technology, iLuminary simplifies decentralized finance while prioritizing user security and accessibility.

🟢 The Product The iLuminaryAI Wallet, featuring the AI-driven BREG mentor, offers real-time market insights, personalized portfolio optimization, and in-app educational resources. It also includes a state-of-the-art Crypto Anti-Drainer system, leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions, ensuring the highest level of user security.

🟢 4 Major UVPs of iLuminary • Comprehensive portfolio management and real-time market analytics, powered by AI, with BREG delivering personalized insights and financial guidance. • Cutting-edge security, with an AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer system and biometric authentication, ensuring user assets remain safe. • Seamless EVM and non-EVM blockchain compatibility, offering maximum interoperability. • ILMT token economy, unlocking investments in real-world assets (RWA), access to lifestyle perks, debit cards, governance rights, and premium features, combined with gamified educational tools to enhance engagement and knowledge growth.

🟢 Already Working Product • V1 version, live with over 10,000 active wallets. • Integrated BREG AI mentor, providing personalized financial insights. • Robust Crypto Anti-Drainer feature, offering proactive protection against fraud. • Advanced security measures, including biometric authentication, multi-signature support, and cybersecurity audits, ensuring compliance and transparency.

🟢 Validation • More than 10,000 active wallets leveraging the iLuminaryAI Wallet. • Freemium model, driving mass adoption. • TG Game integration, with over 100,000 active users, fostering community engagement. • Security validated through a comprehensive cybersecurity audit and strategic partnerships.

🟢 Project Highlights • AI-driven financial guidance, with portfolio optimization via BREG. • ILMT token, enabling investments in real-world assets, lifestyle perks, debit cards, and governance rights. • Multi-blockchain interoperability, maximizing accessibility. • AI-based Crypto Anti-Drainer, combined with industry-leading security features. • Gamified ecosystem, encouraging engagement and learning. • Initial launchpad confirmed for Q2 2025, with listings planned on top Tier 1 exchanges and dex

幣種官網：
https://iluminary.ai/
幣種白皮書：
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-iJV6mHPQNl2Ck9xZfQjFqXBGUHRSbGO/view?usp=drive_link

iLuminary Token（ILMT）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 iLuminary Token（ILMT）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 ILMT 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

ILMT 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 ILMT 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 ILMT 代幣的實時價格吧！

ILMT 價格預測

想知道 ILMT 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 ILMT 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

為什麼選擇 MEXC？

MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。

支持現貨與合約，超過 4,000 個交易對
上幣速度領先業內其他中心化交易所
行業 #1 的流動性
超低手續費，配備 24/7 客服支援
用戶資金擁有 100%+ 儲備金透明度
超低門檻：1 USDT 即可購買加密貨幣
mc_how_why_title
立刻嘗試用 1 USDT 購買加密貨幣，輕鬆入門無負擔！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。

請閱讀並理解《用戶協議》《隱私政策》