什麼是IguVerse IGU (IGU)

IguVerse is a Web3 application that connects the worlds of crypto and social media to let pet owners and pet lovers from all over the world earn rewards with their social media activities. IguVerse connects real social media users and advertisers to create native & reliable advertising made possible with a decentralized ad platform being built on the basis of our gamified app. In the past, pet lovers had no ability to monetise their social media without having a big following while their data has been being sold and bought with little oversight from them. Our app challenges this standard — now everyone can earn by doing simple tasks they love doing anyway! It’s a SocialFi solution that is using the power of AI to the fullest extent. We’re the first among blockchain projects who managed to utilize the power of state-of-the-art AI models. The models used in the IguVerse app are able to create high-quality art that rivals that of traditional artists. IguVererse redefines the whole concept of NFT using AI / ML technologies. Unique user-generated NFTs will become the new standard NFT 2.0, dethroning faceless collections.

IguVerse IGU (IGU) 資源 白皮書 官網

IguVerse IGU（IGU）代幣經濟

了解 IguVerse IGU（IGU）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 IGU 代幣的完整經濟學！