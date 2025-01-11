Ignore Fud 價格 (4TOKEN)
今天 Ignore Fud (4TOKEN) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 22.25K USD。4TOKEN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ignore Fud 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 33.81 USD
- Ignore Fud 當天價格變化爲 -1.13%
- 其循環供應量爲 22.48B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 4TOKEN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 4TOKEN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Ignore Fud 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Ignore Fud 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Ignore Fud 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Ignore Fud 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.13%
|30天
|$ 0
|-33.02%
|60天
|$ 0
|-13.02%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Ignore Fud 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.59%
-1.13%
-15.84%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? 4TOKEN A new kind of meme token that supports DeFi and Blockchain innovations. What makes your project unique? 4TOKEN is a hold-to-earn token, where we can earn USDT just by holding it. You need to hold at least 400k 4TOKENs to be eligible. The USDT reflections and rewards earned by holders come from the taxes generated from sold 4TOKENs. 2nd, 4TOKEN has an 8% sales tax. This is to encourage the people to hold on to their 4TOKEN with us for long term while we fulfill the use cases that will benefit the whole community Nevertheless, if they decide to sell, it will still help the community through the sell tax and beneficial to the whole ecosystem. You know why? Because of the 8% sell tax, wherein: 3% goes to reflections or rewards for holders. 2% will be added to 4TOKEN/CORE liquidity. This is an auto-LP mechanism to ensure that we have enough liquidity in the long run. 2% will be burned to help reduce the supply of 4TOKEN. Note that this is an auto-burn mechanism. 1% will be converted to CORE for operational expenses and the growth fund to build utilities. History of your project. The Ignore Fud Project was created to help Coredao, Binance, and the cryptocurrency industry as a whole get more people to use and adopt cryptocurrencies. We provide a community-centric meme ecosystem, a unique hold to earn with exposure to a large and strong community of users What’s next for your project? A meme token at first. But in the future, we will create the following use cases to support DeFi and Blockchain innovations We will build or make a Blockchain Validator/Staking Node like CORE Staking Node, ADA Staking Node, BNB Staking Node, Cosmos Staking Node, New Blockchains with Staking Node, and even other potential Tokens that earn staking rewards. What can your token be used for? Hold To Earn
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 USD
$--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 4TOKEN 兌換 MAD
.د.م--