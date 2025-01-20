ICPI 價格 (ICPI)
今天 ICPI (ICPI) 的實時價格爲 0.00004059 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。ICPI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
ICPI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 405.39 USD
- ICPI 當天價格變化爲 -43.66%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 ICPI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 ICPI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，ICPI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，ICPI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000112793。
在過去60天內，ICPI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000177922。
在過去90天內，ICPI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00000236939810263763。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-43.66%
|30天
|$ -0.0000112793
|-27.78%
|60天
|$ +0.0000177922
|+43.83%
|90天
|$ -0.00000236939810263763
|-5.51%
ICPI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.71%
-43.66%
-39.01%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Introducing ICPI-20: A New Era in Token Creation and Distribution Overview: ICPI-20 represents a significant advancement in the realm of digital tokens within the Internet Computer (IC) ecosystem. Drawing inspiration from the Internet Computer's ICRC standards and Bitcoin's BRC-20, ICPI-20 is an innovative and experimental token standard designed to facilitate the creation and transfer of fungible tokens. Key Features: Innovative Token Standard: ICPI-20 combines the best aspects of ICRC and BRC-20 standards, offering a unique approach to token creation and management. Facilitating Token Creation: The standard simplifies the process of developing and transferring fungible tokens, making it more accessible for developers. Fair Distribution: Emphasizing equitable access, ICPI-20 ensures that all participants have fair opportunities in the token creation and distribution process. Decentralization and Community-Driven: The protocol aligns with the ethos of decentralization, removing central points of control and fostering a democratic and transparent token economy. Community Empowerment: ICPI-20 is deeply rooted in a community-driven philosophy, empowering users to actively participate in the development and governance of the token standard. Impact on the ICP Ecosystem: Enhanced Accessibility: By simplifying token creation, ICPI-20 opens new possibilities for developers and users within the ICP ecosystem. Promoting Innovation: The standard encourages innovative applications and use-cases for digital assets on the Internet Computer platform. Building a Thriving Economy: ICPI-20 aims to create a more inclusive, fair, and decentralized environment for digital assets, contributing to a vibrant token economy. Conclusion: ICPI-20 is more than just a token standard; it's a testament to the power of community collaboration and innovation in the blockchain space. As it continues to evolve, ICPI-20 is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of digital assets on t
