i dont know 價格 (IDK)
今天 i dont know (IDK) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。IDK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
i dont know 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 988.91 USD
- i dont know 當天價格變化爲 -5.48%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IDK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IDK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，i dont know 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，i dont know 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，i dont know 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，i dont know 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.48%
|30天
|$ 0
|-38.37%
|60天
|$ 0
|-58.54%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
i dont know 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.41%
-5.48%
-19.43%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
IDK is a one-of-a-kind meme project on the Solana blockchain, embracing the unpredictable and whimsical nature of the crypto world. With a straightforward philosophy of "just buy this shit and trust the process. or don’t. idk.," IDK invites users to join the fun and explore the possibilities of meme-based crypto assets. Key Features: Meme Tokens: IDK introduces a series of meme tokens on the Solana blockchain, each with its own unique characteristics, quirks, and personalities. From rare collectibles to hilarious parodies, IDK meme tokens offer a wide range of options for users to explore and engage with. Solana Integration: Built on the Solana blockchain, IDK leverages the speed, scalability, and low transaction fees offered by Solana to provide users with a seamless and efficient trading experience. With Solana's cutting-edge technology, users can buy, sell, and trade IDK meme tokens with ease. Community-driven Development: IDK thrives on community participation and engagement. The project encourages users to contribute ideas, memes, and feedback to shape the future direction of the project. Through community-driven development, IDK aims to create a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for meme enthusiasts. Limited Edition Drops: IDK periodically releases limited edition meme tokens through special drops and events. These exclusive tokens are highly sought after by collectors and often feature unique designs, collaborations, or references to popular memes and internet culture. Memetic NFTs: In addition to meme tokens, IDK also offers memetic non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that capture iconic moments, images, and memes from the crypto world. These NFTs serve as digital collectibles and artifacts, commemorating the rich history and culture of the meme community.
