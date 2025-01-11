HYPRA 價格 (HYP)
今天 HYPRA (HYP) 的實時價格爲 0.00127412 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 17.95K USD。HYP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
HYPRA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 21.60 USD
- HYPRA 當天價格變化爲 -4.92%
- 其循環供應量爲 14.09M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HYP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HYP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，HYPRA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，HYPRA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003768718。
在過去60天內，HYPRA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0003642131。
在過去90天內，HYPRA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0002056317576456178。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.92%
|30天
|$ -0.0003768718
|-29.57%
|60天
|$ +0.0003642131
|+28.59%
|90天
|$ -0.0002056317576456178
|-13.89%
HYPRA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.52%
-4.92%
-5.52%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Hypra is a new blockchain project that aims to revive the original vision of Ethereum as a global, decentralized platform for money and new kinds of applications. Hypra is based on a modified version of the Ethereum Go client, which is a fork of the official 1.11.6 release. This was the final release to support Proof-of-Work. Hypra is not just another Ethereum clone. It has several unique features that make it stand out from the crowd. Here are some of them: ETHashB3: Hypra uses a new Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm that replaces the hash functions with BLAKE3 This allowed for a natural progression of the chain from CPU mining to GPU mining, as well as improved security and performance. HYP: Hypra has its own native currency, HYP, which is used to pay for transactions and smart contracts on the network. HYP has a fixed supply schedule that starts with 4 HYP per block and gradually decreases to 1 HYP per block after 9 years. The total supply up to 9 years will be 124,438,360 HYP, plus block fees and uncle rewards. Compatibility: Hypra is fully compatible with the Ethereum protocol, which means that it can run any Ethereum smart contract or decentralized application (dapp) without any modification. Hypra also supports the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) token standard, which allows for interoperability with other blockchain platforms. Innovation: Hypra is not afraid to experiment with new ideas and features that can improve the user experience and functionality of the network. For example, Hypra has plans to move the reward model to a 2.1% inflation target in the future, which could provide more stability and sustainability for the network.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 HYP 兌換 AUD
A$0.0020640744
|1 HYP 兌換 GBP
￡0.0010320372
|1 HYP 兌換 EUR
€0.0012358964
|1 HYP 兌換 USD
$0.00127412
|1 HYP 兌換 MYR
RM0.0057207988
|1 HYP 兌換 TRY
₺0.0451293304
|1 HYP 兌換 JPY
¥0.2008905004
|1 HYP 兌換 RUB
₽0.1294888156
|1 HYP 兌換 INR
₹0.1098164028
|1 HYP 兌換 IDR
Rp20.8872097728
|1 HYP 兌換 PHP
₱0.07517308
|1 HYP 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0643812836
|1 HYP 兌換 BRL
R$0.0077976144
|1 HYP 兌換 CAD
C$0.0018347328
|1 HYP 兌換 BDT
৳0.1554171576
|1 HYP 兌換 NGN
₦1.9753701656
|1 HYP 兌換 UAH
₴0.0538697936
|1 HYP 兌換 VES
Bs0.06752836
|1 HYP 兌換 PKR
Rs0.3548041964
|1 HYP 兌換 KZT
₸0.672353124
|1 HYP 兌換 THB
฿0.0441864816
|1 HYP 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0421861132
|1 HYP 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0011594492
|1 HYP 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0099126536
|1 HYP 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0127921648