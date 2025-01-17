Hygea AI 價格 (HGAI)
今天 Hygea AI (HGAI) 的實時價格爲 0.215847 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 216.36K USD。HGAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Hygea AI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 15.84K USD
- Hygea AI 當天價格變化爲 -36.28%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HGAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HGAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Hygea AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1229262007257682。
在過去30天內，Hygea AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Hygea AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Hygea AI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.1229262007257682
|-36.28%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Hygea AI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-6.08%
-36.28%
-55.22%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Hygea AI: Blending Ancient Wisdom with Modern Technology for Comprehensive Health Management Hygea AI is an innovative health and wellness platform inspired by Hygieia, the Greek goddess of health, hygiene, and cleanliness. This project merges ancient health principles with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to offer a holistic approach to personal well-being. At its core, Hygea AI aims to provide a compassionate, empathetic interaction through AI, making every conversation feel natural and supportive. The system ensures privacy and security, utilizing the highest standards to protect personal health information. One of Hygea AI's standout features is its proactive and predictive nature, where it sends intelligent alerts and personalized recommendations based on user interactions and health data. This feature is designed to anticipate health needs, offering real-time health alerts for emergencies, mental health crises, or routine medical reminders. The platform allows users to freely discuss medical or wellness issues in a non-judgmental space, providing expert advice tailored to individual needs. Users can explore symptoms, treatments, and emotional well-being, with Hygea AI offering insights into emotional and mental health trends over time, which aids in proactive care. Additionally, users receive curated health tips based on the latest medical research, personalized to their specific health profiles. Hygea AI also enhances telemedicine by analyzing emotional states during consultations, offering empathetic insights, and personalized advice, effectively bridging the gap between virtual and physical care settings. Its unique capability includes voice-based analysis of pain and symptoms, which increases diagnostic accuracy by interpreting vocal patterns rather than relying solely on self-reported data. By detecting emotional states like stress, anxiety, or depression through voice, Hygea AI can recommend timely interventions and support, enhancing mental health monitoring. The vision of Hygea AI is to make healthcare accessible, proactive, and personalized, empowering individuals to take charge of their health with confidence. It aims to serve as a bridge between everyday health concerns and professional medical advice, ensuring that wellness is not just a concept but a practical reality for everyone.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 HGAI 兌換 AUD
A$0.3453552
|1 HGAI 兌換 GBP
￡0.17483607
|1 HGAI 兌換 EUR
€0.20937159
|1 HGAI 兌換 USD
$0.215847
|1 HGAI 兌換 MYR
RM0.9713115
|1 HGAI 兌換 TRY
₺7.64530074
|1 HGAI 兌換 JPY
¥33.53614839
|1 HGAI 兌換 RUB
₽22.25814264
|1 HGAI 兌換 INR
₹18.69019173
|1 HGAI 兌換 IDR
Rp3,538.47484368
|1 HGAI 兌換 PHP
₱12.64647573
|1 HGAI 兌換 EGP
￡E.10.87653033
|1 HGAI 兌換 BRL
R$1.30371588
|1 HGAI 兌換 CAD
C$0.30866121
|1 HGAI 兌換 BDT
৳26.24267826
|1 HGAI 兌換 NGN
₦336.20976261
|1 HGAI 兌換 UAH
₴9.10442646
|1 HGAI 兌換 VES
Bs11.655738
|1 HGAI 兌換 PKR
Rs60.22347147
|1 HGAI 兌換 KZT
₸114.5068335
|1 HGAI 兌換 THB
฿7.45319691
|1 HGAI 兌換 TWD
NT$7.10352477
|1 HGAI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.19642077
|1 HGAI 兌換 HKD
HK$1.67928966
|1 HGAI 兌換 MAD
.د.م2.16926235