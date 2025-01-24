Hydraverse 價格 (HDV)
今天 Hydraverse (HDV) 的實時價格爲 0.00010761 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。HDV 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Hydraverse 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.14K USD
- Hydraverse 當天價格變化爲 -1.90%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HDV兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HDV 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Hydraverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Hydraverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000119163。
在過去60天內，Hydraverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000163031。
在過去90天內，Hydraverse 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00002511487998569445。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.90%
|30天
|$ -0.0000119163
|-11.07%
|60天
|$ -0.0000163031
|-15.15%
|90天
|$ -0.00002511487998569445
|-18.92%
Hydraverse 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.02%
-1.90%
-7.41%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"In Hydraland, the land of dragon trainers, peace is guarded by seven dragon balls on the top of Mount Versa. It is said that if you have these gems, your strength will be boundless and you will be immortal. This rumor spreads far beyond its land, and everyone desires to own these precious dragon balls. One day, evil was infiltrating Hydra trying to steal the gems, but fortunately, he was caught by the guardian. A fight broke out. The evil intentionally swallowed the gems. Hydraland's guardian had no other way but to knock out his enemy using the most powerful strength that eventually made the dragon balls break and scattered everywhere. Since then, Hydra has suffered from such natural disasters as floods, typhoons, drought... The whole tribe understands that to stop all these tragedies, they need to find the fragments as soon as possible. The broken pieces are cursed to be found only by the strongest, smartest, and most harmonized with the fastest dragons. After all, Vikings decided to hold dragon races to look for qualified people with the ultimate mission to unite the fragments and save the tribe. If you collect enough smashed ones, you will be able to join the annual Hydra Cup. The villagers are very excited about this race. All people participated in dragon training & went to find broken pieces of jade. Join Hydraverse NOW to become expert dragon racers and revive the land of Hydra by collecting dragon balls! Our Motivation behind Hydraverse Dragons are said to be legendary characters and people have always been tempted to once co-exist with them. In Hydra world, you can do more than that! Players are involved in a wide range of exciting activities initiated by the concept of the NFT game. This NFT Dragon racing game stands out from traditional racing games. Hydraverse combines NFT with AR/VR in hope of creating the best satisfaction for our players. Taking advantage of the state-of-the-art technologies: AR/ VR, Blockchain, Hydraverse's core team - people of high-qualified experts and well-known businesses in the game & technology field - have spammer Why would you love Hydraverse? Playing with joyfulness and earning a great amount of money is now easier than ever before. Not kidding! It's REAL. You can make it just by training your own dragons and letting them take part in the race, sending them to the exhibition, or trying your luck with the betting activity. Unique gaming activities: From owning only one Hydraverse dragon, you could join in countless gaming activities including breeding, training, racing, renting, betting. Then together with your unique tactics in training and a little bit of luck, you could also join Hydracup to win the biggest winning prize than ever. Hydraverse is an incredible experience with AR/VR that won't let you down: you will be engrossed in the Hydra world with multi-dimensional characters & vivid objects including numerous different breath-taking terrains of race tracks, uncountable talented dragons with a unique power."
|1 HDV 兌換 AUD
A$0.0001700238
|1 HDV 兌換 GBP
￡0.000086088
|1 HDV 兌換 EUR
€0.0001022295
|1 HDV 兌換 USD
$0.00010761
|1 HDV 兌換 MYR
RM0.0004713318
|1 HDV 兌換 TRY
₺0.003841677
|1 HDV 兌換 JPY
¥0.0166913871
|1 HDV 兌換 RUB
₽0.0107470107
|1 HDV 兌換 INR
₹0.0092845908
|1 HDV 兌換 IDR
Rp1.7356449183
|1 HDV 兌換 PHP
₱0.0062811957
|1 HDV 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0054117069
|1 HDV 兌換 BRL
R$0.0006370512
|1 HDV 兌換 CAD
C$0.0001538823
|1 HDV 兌換 BDT
৳0.013106898
|1 HDV 兌換 NGN
₦0.167355072
|1 HDV 兌換 UAH
₴0.0045131634
|1 HDV 兌換 VES
Bs0.00602616
|1 HDV 兌換 PKR
Rs0.0299575479
|1 HDV 兌換 KZT
₸0.0559593522
|1 HDV 兌換 THB
฿0.0036243048
|1 HDV 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0035091621
|1 HDV 兌換 CHF
Fr0.000096849
|1 HDV 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0008372058
|1 HDV 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0010739478