Huobi 價格 (HT)
今天 Huobi (HT) 的實時價格爲 1.16 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 182.96M USD。HT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Huobi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 417.30K USD
- Huobi 當天價格變化爲 -9.15%
- 其循環供應量爲 159.41M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Huobi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.116920460162284。
在過去30天內，Huobi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.8819634280。
在過去60天內，Huobi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1.4816644040。
在過去90天內，Huobi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.6280960535675897。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.116920460162284
|-9.15%
|30天
|$ +0.8819634280
|+76.03%
|60天
|$ +1.4816644040
|+127.73%
|90天
|$ +0.6280960535675897
|+118.08%
Huobi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.17%
-9.15%
-11.29%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Huobi, the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, recently announced and launched a new currency. The Huobi Token (HT) rewards exchange users for their loyalty with lowered transaction fees while also carrying its own value in tradable pairs against popular currencies. The hope was to bring greater value to Huobi’s millions of users, mostly located in Asian countries. The launch of the Huobi Token follows in the footsteps of other loyalty-building tokens that other exchanges have launched. The first and most successful of these tokens has been Binance Coin (BNB). The creation of BNB secured Binance’s place as the world’s leading exchange. It offered discounted trading fees in exchange for customer loyalty, primarily functioning as a loyalty rewards system. Huobi officially announced its intentions to launch a new token on January 22, 2018. Over the course of 15 days, Huobi would distribute 300 million HT (60% of the total supply) to its pro users who purchased a discounted service package. Each morning, a new batch of HT would become available on a first come, first served basis. Huobi declared this token distribution scheme, “not an ICO,” due to the nature of the offering. Users are buying a specific service package, part of which includes HT that give a discount toward trading fees. The exchange launched the Huobi Token as part of an overall strategy to recover its user base after tightening regulations in China severely restricted cryptocurrency trading. In an interview with CoinDesk, Leon Li, Huobi’s founder, revealed that Chinese rule changes had decimated the trading volume on Huobi by 95% between September 15 and November 1, 2017. The HT token distribution began on January 24 and wrapped up on February 7, 2018. Each day of the distribution, millions of tokens sold out in mere minutes after going on sale. At that point, 300 million HT had been distributed to Huobi Pro members who bought packages. That’s 60% of the total supply currently in public circulation. Another 200 million HT, 40% of the total supply, was set aside. 20% goes toward user rewards and platform operation. The other 20% is vested for four years and constitutes the team reward. Huobi isn’t the first exchange to issue its own token. Binance (BNB), Bibox (BIX), KuCoin (KCS) and Coss (COSS) have all issued their own tokens as well.
