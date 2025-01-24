Humanize 價格 ($HMT)
今天 Humanize ($HMT) 的實時價格爲 0.00204676 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$HMT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Humanize 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 82.77K USD
- Humanize 當天價格變化爲 +26.18%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $HMT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $HMT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Humanize 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00042466。
在過去30天內，Humanize 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0006624600。
在過去60天內，Humanize 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009980267。
在過去90天內，Humanize 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0025826639103667825。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00042466
|+26.18%
|30天
|$ -0.0006624600
|-32.36%
|60天
|$ -0.0009980267
|-48.76%
|90天
|$ -0.0025826639103667825
|-55.78%
Humanize 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.84%
+26.18%
+2.05%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
We are a cryptocurrency trading company specializing in education and support for novice and professional traders based in Dubai - UAE. We believe that cryptocurrency and all technologies should be more “humanized” and accessible to everyone. In recent years, we have seen many people lose their money and life savings due to market manipulation or simply the lack of knowledge due to how complex the entire crypto sphere is for the average human being. We exists to humanize automated and cryptocurrencies trading and make it available to everyone. In our academy, we will make our technical analysis algorithm available, we will explain how to correctly approach the market, topics such as risk management will always be present and it will be the topic where we will apply a lot of attention and support. We will introduce multilingual support to break this barrier. Our support team will be made up of experienced traders and aligned with the company's philosophy. Our HMT Token will be used to pay the academy fees, for the stakers or holders we will give special discounts and advantages. HMT runs natively on BSC, 95% of the total supply will be locked and released according to pre-established rules, this guarantees its users that the team and the company will remain committed in the long term. We will use part of the profits of the business to buyback tokens and burn them so that, in this way, we can constantly reduce the HMT circulation supply. We have a project being developed by the legal and IT team that will solve a "humanization" problem in the crypto sphere. We are not going to announce it yet to protect the idea but we are sure it will be well accepted by the crypto community. It will also be beneficial for users of our HMT token. “The measure of our lives is not determined by what we achieve for ourselves; it’s determined by what we share, give, and contribute to others.” – Marie Forleo This sentence clearly reflects our mission, we will use the proceeds from sales of our NFT collection and allocate part of the profits to our Humanize Foundation to spread kindness and help for those who need it most. We will never forget our planet, which also needs the intervention of all of us to minimize the damage that human beings have caused over the last few decades. A project made by people for people.
|1 $HMT 兌換 AUD
A$0.0032338808
|1 $HMT 兌換 GBP
￡0.001637408
|1 $HMT 兌換 EUR
€0.001944422
|1 $HMT 兌換 USD
$0.00204676
|1 $HMT 兌換 MYR
RM0.0089648088
|1 $HMT 兌換 TRY
₺0.073069332
|1 $HMT 兌換 JPY
¥0.317964166
|1 $HMT 兌換 RUB
₽0.2044099212
|1 $HMT 兌換 INR
₹0.1765739852
|1 $HMT 兌換 IDR
Rp33.0122534428
|1 $HMT 兌換 PHP
₱0.1195103164
|1 $HMT 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1029315604
|1 $HMT 兌換 BRL
R$0.0121168192
|1 $HMT 兌換 CAD
C$0.0029268668
|1 $HMT 兌換 BDT
৳0.249295368
|1 $HMT 兌換 NGN
₦3.183121152
|1 $HMT 兌換 UAH
₴0.0858411144
|1 $HMT 兌換 VES
Bs0.11461856
|1 $HMT 兌換 PKR
Rs0.5697975164
|1 $HMT 兌換 KZT
₸1.0643561352
|1 $HMT 兌換 THB
฿0.0689348768
|1 $HMT 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0667653112
|1 $HMT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.001842084
|1 $HMT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0159237928
|1 $HMT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0204266648