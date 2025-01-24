Huebel Bolt 價格 (BOLT)
今天 Huebel Bolt (BOLT) 的實時價格爲 0.064294 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。BOLT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Huebel Bolt 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 509.43 USD
- Huebel Bolt 當天價格變化爲 -1.96%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BOLT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BOLT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Huebel Bolt 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0012895360561335。
在過去30天內，Huebel Bolt 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0395334033。
在過去60天內，Huebel Bolt 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0197634741。
在過去90天內，Huebel Bolt 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00023993704356385。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0012895360561335
|-1.96%
|30天
|$ -0.0395334033
|-61.48%
|60天
|$ -0.0197634741
|-30.73%
|90天
|$ +0.00023993704356385
|+0.37%
Huebel Bolt 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.15%
-1.96%
-23.79%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? BOLT ecosystem — next gen meme network developed by TON community & meant to unite all jettons and existing meme tokens. What makes your project unique? BOLT meme token is based on the TON blockchain and was founded by the international crypto community of enthusiasts supporting the development of TON - the brainchild of Nikolai Durov and Telegram as a whole. History of your project. Huebel Bolt, initiated in spring 2022, rapidly gained momentum by developing multiple Telegram channels and attracting a significant audience. As the token’s influence grew, it evolved to support other TON crypto enthusiasts, beginning in fall 2022. Continuously building on the blockchain, Huebel Bolt remains an active force, fostering the community of independent crypto enthusiasts and symbolizing innovation and collaboration within the space. What’s next for your project? At Huebel Bolt, our commitment to innovation never wanes. We are constantly striving to develop new tools that the TON community can significantly benefit from. Our ongoing support for TON enthusiasts drives us to build more public tools for the blockchain, fostering growth and expansion. The future for Huebel Bolt is rooted in collaboration, technological advancement, and a relentless dedication to enriching the blockchain community. What can your token be used for? Huebel Bolt token encompasses a versatile range of applications. It serves as a community way of payment for services, enabling seamless transactions. Additionally, it can be utilized as a means to donate to creators, fostering a spirit of support and recognition. As the first meme token of its kind on our current blockchain, it carries a unique appeal. Moreover, Huebel Bolt can be held as an asset, amplifying its value. The diverse nature of this token ensures that for each user, there exists a personalized application, making it a distinctive and valuable component of our blockchain ecosystem.
|1 BOLT 兌換 AUD
A$0.10158452
|1 BOLT 兌換 GBP
￡0.0514352
|1 BOLT 兌換 EUR
€0.0610793
|1 BOLT 兌換 USD
$0.064294
|1 BOLT 兌換 MYR
RM0.28160772
|1 BOLT 兌換 TRY
₺2.2952958
|1 BOLT 兌換 JPY
¥9.9880729
|1 BOLT 兌換 RUB
₽6.42104178
|1 BOLT 兌換 INR
₹5.54664338
|1 BOLT 兌換 IDR
Rp1,036.99985482
|1 BOLT 兌換 PHP
₱3.75412666
|1 BOLT 兌換 EGP
￡E.3.23334526
|1 BOLT 兌換 BRL
R$0.38062048
|1 BOLT 兌換 CAD
C$0.09194042
|1 BOLT 兌換 BDT
৳7.8310092
|1 BOLT 兌換 NGN
₦99.9900288
|1 BOLT 兌換 UAH
₴2.69649036
|1 BOLT 兌換 VES
Bs3.600464
|1 BOLT 兌換 PKR
Rs17.89880666
|1 BOLT 兌換 KZT
₸33.43416588
|1 BOLT 兌換 THB
฿2.16542192
|1 BOLT 兌換 TWD
NT$2.09727028
|1 BOLT 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0578646
|1 BOLT 兌換 HKD
HK$0.50020732
|1 BOLT 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.64165412