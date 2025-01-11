HowToPay 價格 (HTP)
今天 HowToPay (HTP) 的實時價格爲 0.00198749 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。HTP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
HowToPay 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 161.82K USD
- HowToPay 當天價格變化爲 -10.52%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HTP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HTP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，HowToPay 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000233691736246599。
在過去30天內，HowToPay 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009951990。
在過去60天內，HowToPay 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，HowToPay 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000233691736246599
|-10.52%
|30天
|$ -0.0009951990
|-50.07%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
HowToPay 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.15%
-10.52%
-24.33%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The HowToPay (HTP) token is a cryptocurrency developed by Confidia Limited to enhance digital payment solutions within the HowToPay ecosystem. Launched in May 2020, Confidia has established itself as a trusted provider of payment services, and the introduction of the HTP token aims to facilitate more efficient domestic and cross-border transactions. HTP tokens are designed to offer quick, secure, and low-cost payments across the HowToPay POS network. Users can utilize these tokens for in-store purchases via Point-of-Sale (POS) systems or for online transactions, ensuring seamless financial exchanges within the ecosystem. The token supports both domestic and international payments, making it a versatile tool for global commerce. HOW TO PAY Beyond facilitating transactions, HTP tokens provide several utilities within the HowToPay platform: Discounted Fees: Token holders benefit from reduced transaction costs when processing payments through HowToPay's services, making it more cost-effective for frequent users. Network Growth Incentives: Users can earn rewards by promoting and increasing engagement with the platform, contributing to its expansion and stability. The HTP token is built on the Binance Smart Chain, ensuring fast, secure, and low-cost transactions. As of November 2024, the token is trading on global exchanges, including Dex-Trade, providing accessibility to a wide audience. In summary, the HowToPay HTP token project aims to revolutionise digital payments by offering a comprehensive solution that integrates seamless transactions, cost savings, and user engagement incentives within a secure and efficient ecosystem.
|1 HTP 兌換 AUD
A$0.0032197338
|1 HTP 兌換 GBP
￡0.0016098669
|1 HTP 兌換 EUR
€0.0019278653
|1 HTP 兌換 USD
$0.00198749
|1 HTP 兌換 MYR
RM0.0089238301
|1 HTP 兌換 TRY
₺0.0703968958
|1 HTP 兌換 JPY
¥0.3133675483
|1 HTP 兌換 RUB
₽0.2019886087
|1 HTP 兌換 INR
₹0.1713017631
|1 HTP 兌換 IDR
Rp32.5817980656
|1 HTP 兌換 PHP
₱0.11726191
|1 HTP 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1004278697
|1 HTP 兌換 BRL
R$0.0121634388
|1 HTP 兌換 CAD
C$0.0028619856
|1 HTP 兌換 BDT
৳0.2424340302
|1 HTP 兌換 NGN
₦3.0813647462
|1 HTP 兌換 UAH
₴0.0840310772
|1 HTP 兌換 VES
Bs0.10533697
|1 HTP 兌換 PKR
Rs0.5534563403
|1 HTP 兌換 KZT
₸1.048798473
|1 HTP 兌換 THB
฿0.0689261532
|1 HTP 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0658057939
|1 HTP 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0018086159
|1 HTP 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0154626722
|1 HTP 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0199543996