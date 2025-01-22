Howl City 價格 (HWL)
今天 Howl City (HWL) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。HWL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Howl City 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 4.17 USD
- Howl City 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HWL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HWL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Howl City 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Howl City 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Howl City 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Howl City 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-6.85%
|60天
|$ 0
|-18.89%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Howl City 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+0.66%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
HowlCity is a metaverse game where users compete in racing motorbikes, make new friends and design their own world. Players will not only participate in a 3D Play-to-earn Motorcycle racing game, win the game, get rewards but also can join a Metaverse city, interact with other players and satisfy their creativity. The HowlCity game is currently playable on desktop browsers, website and next stage on mobile. HowlCity in phase 1 is basically a racing game. This will be a perfect choice for hobbyists who want to test thrills, rush on the track and compete with each other on every kilometer. When entering the world of HowlCity, the user will take on the status of a racer, try to compete with opponents, and receive valuable rewards, such as tokens, NFTs and points. With the development orientation to become a metaverse and multi-game game, HowlCity will also try to simulate the image of a real-life scene. In addition to racing, riders can also buy, sell, rent motorbikes, trade in-game real estate, interact with other racers and upgrade properties. HowlCity is only fueled by only one token used for the Ecosystem, Utility and even in the GamePlay, that is $HWL. Riders can earn $HWL through selling NFT or trading in the exchange in the nearest time. Token: $HWL Initial Market Cap: $281,250 Initial Total Supply: 11,250,000 HWL Total supply: 540,000,000 HWL
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 HWL 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 HWL 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 HWL 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 HWL 兌換 USD
$--
|1 HWL 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 HWL 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 HWL 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 HWL 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 HWL 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 HWL 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 HWL 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 HWL 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 HWL 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 HWL 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 HWL 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 HWL 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 HWL 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 HWL 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 HWL 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 HWL 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 HWL 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 HWL 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 HWL 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 HWL 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 HWL 兌換 MAD
.د.م--