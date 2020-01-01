Hopper the Rabbit（HOPPER）資訊

First community-driven memecoin on SUI inspired by the SUI blockchain that features as fast, energetic and playful spirit of rabbits. Hopper combines the power of meme culture with the accessibility of SUI blockchain, creating a vibrant, fast-growing ecosystem where anyone can join the fun. Whether the user is a crypto enthusiast or just looking to ride the next wave of memes on SUI, Hopper the rabbit offers a lighthearted yet rewarding experience for them