Hoodrat 價格 (HOODRAT)
今天 Hoodrat (HOODRAT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 119.19K USD。HOODRAT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Hoodrat 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 19.26K USD
- Hoodrat 當天價格變化爲 -31.83%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HOODRAT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HOODRAT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Hoodrat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Hoodrat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Hoodrat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Hoodrat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-31.83%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Hoodrat 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-13.32%
-31.83%
+58.78%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Hoodrat from Matt Furie's "The Nightriders" Hoodrat isn’t just a bat; he’s the shadowy force that always finds the right path in the dark. The ultimate underdog of Matt Furie's The Night Riders, Hoodrat embodies adaptability, resilience, and resourcefulness—qualities every successful crypto trader needs. The Hoodrat Lore Matt Furie’s first publication, The Night Riders, is a visual masterpiece that invites readers into a surreal, wordless adventure. Featuring four distinct characters—a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like hybrid, its not clear what the fourth animal exactly is; however what we do know is his name: Hoodrat. Hoodrat is easily one of the weirdest and most intriguing creatures in The Night Riders. With its funky mix of bat wings and rat vibes, Hoodrat is the type of character who would thrive in the shadows—equal parts sneaky troublemaker and curious adventurer. Whether it’s gliding under the moonlight or creeping through the corners of Furie’s surreal dreamscape, Hoodrat has that unmistakable “up to no good, but in a fun way” energy. Like the rest of the gang in The Night Riders, Hoodrat doesn’t need words to make a statement. Its mysterious vibe and playful design invite you to fill in the blanks—what’s it thinking? Where’s it headed? Maybe Hoodrat’s just out for a midnight snack, or maybe it’s plotting something way bigger (or weirder). Either way, Hoodrat is the kind of character you can’t help but be drawn to—quirky, mischievous, and totally unforgettable.
