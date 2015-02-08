HNC Coin（HNC）代幣經濟學
HNC Coin（HNC）資訊
What is HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was established in 2015. First block was generated on Feb 8th, 2015. The initial blockchain was fork of Litecoin and after the last hard fork on July 2021 it became fork of Dash Coin, focusing on maximizing safety and speed of transactions.
Who are the founders of HNC Coin?
• HNC Coin was founded by a team of Greek highly experienced blockchain developers. In 2020 new developers have joined the team and it is scheduled for more entries for the next couple of years to develop HNC’s Coin Ecosystem. What makes HNC Coin unique? • Unlike most digital currencies, the HNC is designed to be a dual-purpose currency. That is, to exist as a means of payment on the one hand but also to be treated as an innovative investment solution on the other. Also provide a complete payment ecosystem and integration its use into it. • After hard fork on 17th July 2021, HNC Coin became fork of Dash Coin, X11 algo and supports instant send option for up to 1,000 HNC Coins within 1,3’’ and private send as well.
Where can you buy HNC Coin?
• Currently HNC Coin is traded at:
-
P2PB2B (https://p2pb2b.io)
-
GokuMarket (https://gokumarket.com/)
-
HNC Revolution (https://hnc-revolution.com/)
-
Finexbox (https://www.finexbox.com/)
-
Xeggex (www.xeggex.com)
• More exchanges will be added in the future How many HNC Coins are there in Circulation? • Coin structure is as follows:
-
Total supply is: 100M
-
Circulating supply: 93M
-
Locked in life to Master Nodes: 10M (1m/Master Node)
-
Tradeable coins: 83M
-
Coins available for mining: 7M
How is the HNC Coin network secured?
-
HNC’s Coin network consists of 10 Master nodes (each master node requires 1M coins). Coins of all ten (10) Master nodes are locked in life from HNC’s team to protect the network. More Master nodes are about to be added soon.
-
A master node has a full copy of the HNC blockchain and performs tasks such as block validation, Private Send, and Instant Send, (Private Send is a function that enhances user’s privacy by obscuring the origin of funds and with Instant Send the user can instantly send to another wallet up to 1.000 HNC Coins). The master nodes will receive payments for the above-mentioned services.
HNC Coin（HNC）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 HNC Coin（HNC）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
HNC Coin（HNC）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 HNC Coin（HNC）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 HNC 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
HNC 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 HNC 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 HNC 代幣的實時價格吧！
HNC 價格預測
想知道 HNC 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 HNC 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。