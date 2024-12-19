HNC Coin 價格 (HNC)
今天 HNC Coin (HNC) 的實時價格爲 0.00655329 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 542.98K USD。HNC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
HNC Coin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.08 USD
- HNC Coin 當天價格變化爲 -45.20%
- 其循環供應量爲 82.86M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HNC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HNC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，HNC Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.005406515458727865。
在過去30天內，HNC Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0043041366。
在過去60天內，HNC Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0048397193。
在過去90天內，HNC Coin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.007262127822675197。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.005406515458727865
|-45.20%
|30天
|$ -0.0043041366
|-65.67%
|60天
|$ -0.0048397193
|-73.85%
|90天
|$ -0.007262127822675197
|-52.56%
HNC Coin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-45.20%
+7.79%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was established in 2015. First block was generated on Feb 8th, 2015. The initial blockchain was fork of Litecoin and after the last hard fork on July 2021 it became fork of Dash Coin, focusing on maximizing safety and speed of transactions. Who are the founders of HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was founded by a team of Greek highly experienced blockchain developers. In 2020 new developers have joined the team and it is scheduled for more entries for the next couple of years to develop HNC’s Coin Ecosystem. What makes HNC Coin unique? • Unlike most digital currencies, the HNC is designed to be a dual-purpose currency. That is, to exist as a means of payment on the one hand but also to be treated as an innovative investment solution on the other. Also provide a complete payment ecosystem and integration its use into it. • After hard fork on 17th July 2021, HNC Coin became fork of Dash Coin, X11 algo and supports instant send option for up to 1,000 HNC Coins within 1,3’’ and private send as well. Where can you buy HNC Coin? • Currently HNC Coin is traded at: - P2PB2B (https://p2pb2b.io) - GokuMarket (https://gokumarket.com/) - HNC Revolution (https://hnc-revolution.com/) - Finexbox (https://www.finexbox.com/) - Xeggex (www.xeggex.com) • More exchanges will be added in the future How many HNC Coins are there in Circulation? • Coin structure is as follows: - Total supply is: 100M - Circulating supply: 93M - Locked in life to Master Nodes: 10M (1m/Master Node) - Tradeable coins: 83M - Coins available for mining: 7M How is the HNC Coin network secured? - HNC’s Coin network consists of 10 Master nodes (each master node requires 1M coins). Coins of all ten (10) Master nodes are locked in life from HNC’s team to protect the network. More Master nodes are about to be added soon. - A master node has a full copy of the HNC blockchain and performs tasks such as block validation, Private Send, and Instant Send, (Private Send is a function that enhances user’s privacy by obscuring the origin of funds and with Instant Send the user can instantly send to another wallet up to 1.000 HNC Coins). The master nodes will receive payments for the above-mentioned services.
|1 HNC 兌換 AUD
A$0.0104197311
|1 HNC 兌換 GBP
￡0.0051770991
|1 HNC 兌換 EUR
€0.0062911584
|1 HNC 兌換 USD
$0.00655329
|1 HNC 兌換 MYR
RM0.029489805
|1 HNC 兌換 TRY
₺0.2299549461
|1 HNC 兌換 JPY
¥1.032143175
|1 HNC 兌換 RUB
₽0.68154216
|1 HNC 兌換 INR
₹0.557684979
|1 HNC 兌換 IDR
Rp107.4309664176
|1 HNC 兌換 PHP
₱0.3872339061
|1 HNC 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.3336279939
|1 HNC 兌換 BRL
R$0.0402372006
|1 HNC 兌換 CAD
C$0.0093712047
|1 HNC 兌換 BDT
৳0.7831836879
|1 HNC 兌換 NGN
₦10.1758831791
|1 HNC 兌換 UAH
₴0.2751071142
|1 HNC 兌換 VES
Bs0.3276645
|1 HNC 兌換 PKR
Rs1.8238461399
|1 HNC 兌換 KZT
₸3.4381835985
|1 HNC 兌換 THB
฿0.2266783011
|1 HNC 兌換 TWD
NT$0.2140304514
|1 HNC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0058324281
|1 HNC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0509190633
|1 HNC 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0657294987