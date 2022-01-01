HMX（HMX）代幣經濟學
HMX（HMX）資訊
What is the project about? HMX is a decentralized perpetual exchange with a cross-margin and multi-asset collateral support on Arbitrum.
What makes your project unique? HMX offers the following unique features to users: 1.) Leveraged Trading (Cross-Margin & Multi-Collateral Management Support): Users can open up to 1,000x leveraged long or short positions on many asset classes including Cryptocurrency, Forex, Equity, and Commodities. HMX also accepts various crypto assets as collateral with a cross-margin collateral support, allowing for flexible position and risk management strategies.
2.) Leveraged Market Making (HLP Vault): Users can simply deposit assets into the HLP vault to become market makers on HMX. HLP vault is unique because it is built on top of GMX's GLP token. This means that the liquidity deposited into the vault will be used to market make for traders both at GMX AND HMX. Depositors continue to earn all of the yields from GMX while also earning additional yields from fees generated on HMX.
History of your project. The team behind HMX Exchange are experienced traders and DeFi users. We recognize the major pain points faced by our fellow traders with the current available platforms in the market, especially with the failure of many centralized trading platform in 2022. We want to build a platform with great UX/UI, allowing anyone to trade with low-fees, and let participants earn and prosper together with the platform. HMX is backed by DeFi veterans including CoralDeFi, CryptoMind, CompoundCapital and other angel investors.
What’s next for your project? Some of the highlights from our RoadMap include:
- Cross-chain Expansion: Expand HMX to other chains to grow the ecosystem. Other up and coming L2 chains such as zkSync and Starknet, etc. are our priorities.
- Listing additional markets: Expand the selection of assets users can trade on HMX.
- Grow HMX Userbase and Community: Grow HMX through various marketing campaign and initiatives - AMAs, paid marketing, trading competitions, etc.
What can your token be used for? Below are the current and planned utilities for HMX token:
- Earns 25% share of protocol revenue in stablecoins when staked (shared with staked esHMX & DP)
- Earns a share of esHMX token emission when staked
- Earns Dragon Points (DP) at 100% APR when staked
- Receive governance voting rights to help shape key decisions on the development of HMX exchange (coming soon...)
- Receive tiered trading fee discount when staked (coming soon...)
HMX（HMX）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 HMX（HMX）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
HMX（HMX）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 HMX（HMX）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 HMX 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
HMX 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 HMX 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 HMX 代幣的實時價格吧！
HMX 價格預測
想知道 HMX 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 HMX 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
