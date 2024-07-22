hmmm（HMMM）資訊

“Hmmm” is a community meme token on the Solana network, launched on July 22, 2024, through Pumpfun. It’s a derivative of Pepe the Frog but has evolved into its own distinct meme with a unique identity. The token embraces the humor and intrigue of internet culture, playing on the idea of curiosity and speculation. “Hmmm” captures a playful approach to the world of meme tokens, designed to engage a community driven by fun and the whimsical side of crypto. Hmmm, maybe this’ll send.