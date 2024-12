什麼是History of Pepe (HOPE)

Hope is a memecoin created to celebrate and document the rich history of Pepe the Frog on the blockchain. Our aim is to establish Hope as a community-driven token, bringing together fans and enthusiasts of Pepe in a collective effort to preserve its legacy. By leveraging the transparency and security of blockchain technology, Hope ensures that the cultural impact of Pepe is immortalized for future generations. Join us in this exciting venture to honor Pepe and contribute to a vibrant and engaged community.

