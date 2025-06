什麼是Hippocrat (HPO)

Hippocrat is a Cooperative Protocol for Healthcare Data Collection & Utilization. Hippocrat is revolutionizing the traditional healthcare by enabling individuals to have sovereign control over their health data through blockchain and zero-knowledge proof technologies. Within the HPO ecosystem, personal ownership of health data not only enhances the quality of personalized medical care but also contributes to global health. The HPO ecosystem promotes effortless exchange of data among individuals, healthcare institutions, and research laboratories. HIPPO is a WEB 3 remote medical consultation app, harnessing the power of blockchain technology to secure data transactions, data sovereignty and payments. This approach guarantees universal access to healthcare services, regardless of an individual's geographical location, socioeconomic status, or language, ensuring equity in healthcare access. Furthermore, all healthcare data within HIPPO will be leveraged to deliver more personalized healthcare and consultation, enhancing the user experience and benefit. Users have the autonomy to manage their healthcare data and retain ownership, ensuring that if they choose to switch healthcare providers, they can seamlessly transfer their previous health data, facilitating continuity in care. With data securely encrypted on the blockchain, prevents any single entity from monopolizing health information, thereby ensuring that profits are rightfully redirected back to the patients.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Hippocrat (HPO) 資源 白皮書 官網

Hippocrat(HPO)代幣經濟

了解 Hippocrat(HPO)的代幣經濟,有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制,代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 HPO 代幣的完整經濟學!