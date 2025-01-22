High Performance Blockchain 價格 (HPB)
今天 High Performance Blockchain (HPB) 的實時價格爲 0.00368242 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。HPB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
High Performance Blockchain 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.80K USD
- High Performance Blockchain 當天價格變化爲 +3.52%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HPB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HPB 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，High Performance Blockchain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00012535。
在過去30天內，High Performance Blockchain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0005782677。
在過去60天內，High Performance Blockchain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009581671。
在過去90天內，High Performance Blockchain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.003179069115171213。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00012535
|+3.52%
|30天
|$ -0.0005782677
|-15.70%
|60天
|$ -0.0009581671
|-26.02%
|90天
|$ -0.003179069115171213
|-46.33%
High Performance Blockchain 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.69%
+3.52%
-11.39%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
High-Performance Blockchain tackles the concept of scalability from a completely different angle. Rather than just looking at the software side of things, the project also tackles the hardware aspect. To realize the optimal performance of blockchain applications, things will need to change in the near future. As such, this team is building an architecture which uses thousands of CPU and FPGA resources to create a more versatile and scalable ecosystem. There are a few aspects of the High-Performance Blockchain project to take into account. First of all, there is the chip-level acceleration engine which provides accelerated hardware chips to power this entire ecosystem. Secondly, the software side of the High-Performance Blockchain is integrated with the new dedicated hardware accelerated engine and focuses on depth and scaling customization. Third, the project claims it can produce a throughput in the millions of transactions without any major problems. While all of this sounds amazing, it is difficult to come by any real information regarding the technical aspects of either the hardware or the software side of High-Performance Blockchain. While the team mainly focuses on blockchain integration for real-world business cases, it remains to be seen how their chips will operate and how their algorithms are created. It seems the High-Performance Blockchain project is closely connected to the NEO infrastructure, which could introduce some interesting developments down the line. Building the High-Performance Blockchain infrastructure will take a lot of time and money. As such, the roadmap is filled with milestones which the team aims to achieve in the coming years. A testnet version of this project will be launched at some point in 2018, which will undergo further improvements for several months. The actual manner will launch in Q2 of 2018 if things go according to plan. However, the official version will not go live until mid-2019 at the earliest.
