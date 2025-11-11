Hexly is an AI-powered Web3 firewall designed to protect crypto wallets from hidden drainers, malicious approvals, fake airdrops, and phishing attacks. Built for traders and investors, Hexly scans wallet activity in real time, assigns a unique HexScore™ (0–100) to assess risk, and offers actionable recommendations to secure assets—such as revoking unsafe permissions, improving privacy settings, and blocking spam.

The platform uses behavioral analysis, contract scanning, and AI-driven threat detection to flag suspicious dApps, gas spikes, metadata leaks, and drainer patterns—before users sign risky transactions. Its intuitive dashboard shows wallet health, connected apps, tokens, recent actions, and exportable PDF reports for monitoring or compliance.

Hexly’s utility extends beyond protection: it empowers users to trade confidently in Web3 with predictive alerts, risk scoring, and one-click fixes. The native token, $HEX, unlocks advanced features like multi-chain scanning, continuous monitoring, and premium reports. A 5% transaction fee on $HEX supports infrastructure, AI model training, and platform growth.

Hexly is more than a security tool—it’s a real-time AI guardian built to keep your wallet safe in the fast-moving, high-risk world of crypto trading.