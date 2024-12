什麼是Hex Trust USD (USDX)

USDX is an asset designed to be pegged to the USD, fully backed by at least a 1:1 amount of cash and cash-equivalent reserves and is available on multiple blockchains. Issued by Hex Trust issuance arm, HT Digital Asset, USDX brings a credible and reliable mediums of exchange to facilitate transactions across blockchain ecosystems. USDX is the perfect complement to Hex Trust’s vision: securing the permissionless future by building responsible digital asset solutions. What is the distribution model of USDX? USDX is distributed through a process known as minting. When Authorised Merchants deposit USD into the designated account, an equivalent amount of USDX is minted and sent to their digital wallet. What is the ratio between USD and USDX? For every USDX minted, there is at least 1 USD or an asset of equivalent fair value kept in reserve. What is the utility of the USDX token? Beyond being a stable store of value, USDX can be used in a variety of digital economy applications, from payments and settlement to smart contract interactions.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Hex Trust USD (USDX) 資源 官網