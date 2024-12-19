Heroes of NFT 價格 (HON)
今天 Heroes of NFT (HON) 的實時價格爲 0.01749822 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.38M USD。HON 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Heroes of NFT 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 11.77K USD
- Heroes of NFT 當天價格變化爲 -8.06%
- 其循環供應量爲 78.75M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HON兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HON 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Heroes of NFT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00153504061346422。
在過去30天內，Heroes of NFT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0049617795。
在過去60天內，Heroes of NFT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0136545382。
在過去90天內，Heroes of NFT 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.007218272945906195。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00153504061346422
|-8.06%
|30天
|$ +0.0049617795
|+28.36%
|60天
|$ +0.0136545382
|+78.03%
|90天
|$ +0.007218272945906195
|+70.22%
Heroes of NFT 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.25%
-8.06%
-14.91%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Heroes of Nft is a turn-based collectible trading card game with metaverse elements. Players can battle in the arena playing against each other and show off their skills with unique hero cards. The never-ending possibilities will put competitors to the test of becoming a true strategist. While the in-game items will change the gaming pace drastically, future various game modes will allow players to experience different challenges. Users will confront each other in serious tournaments and the winners will get generously rewarded. Wallet ownable spell cards, weapons, and cosmetics will bring your heroes extra power and extra customization options. Moreover, these items will be sold on the marketplace to bring more volume to the HON economics. Our novel Play 2 Earn mechanics will allow players to be participants in a real game economy. PvP and PvE modes are rewarded separately with mintable HRM tokens while the real prizes are distributed in serious tournaments. HON token holders will designate the game’s future thus they’ll be the real game masters. Having all of these features, Heroes of NFT distinguishes itself from the others.
