Hermy The Stallion（HERMY）資訊

Hermy is a Solana-based project that combines luxury and entertainment. It features a scratch lottery game for luxury prizes and Hermy is building an upcoming marketplace for purchasing high-end goods with cryptocurrency, including HermyCoin, bridging the gap between the world of high-end products and the fun & excitement of memecoins. Users can also earn HermyPoints through quests and referrals or by playing games on their telegram Mini-app, adding value and engagement to the ecosystem with chances of winning tokens and luxury goods.