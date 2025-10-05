Hermes AI Investment Fund 目前實時價格為 0 USD。跟蹤 HERMES 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 HERMES 價格趨勢。Hermes AI Investment Fund 目前實時價格為 0 USD。跟蹤 HERMES 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 HERMES 價格趨勢。

Hermes AI Investment Fund 價格 (HERMES)

未上架

1 HERMES 兌換為 USD 的實時價格：

--
----
-2.50%1D
USD
Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) 實時價格圖表
頁面數據最近更新時間：2025-10-05 12:28:33 (UTC+8)

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）價格資訊 (USD)

24 小時價格變化區間：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最低價
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H最高價

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.32%

-2.50%

+11.34%

+11.34%

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）目前實時價格為 --。過去 24 小時內，HERMES 的交易價格在 $ 0$ 0 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。HERMES 的歷史最高價為 $ 0，歷史最低價為 $ 0

從短期表現來看，HERMES 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +0.32%，過去 24 小時內變動為 -2.50%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 +11.34%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）市場資訊

$ 73.51K
$ 73.51K$ 73.51K

--
----

$ 82.03K
$ 82.03K$ 82.03K

896.14B
896.14B 896.14B

1,000,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

Hermes AI Investment Fund 的目前市值為 $ 73.51K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。HERMES 的流通量為 896.14B，總供應量是 1000000000000.0，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 82.03K

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）價格歷史 USD

今天內，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去30天內，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去60天內，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0
在過去90天內，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-2.50%
30天$ 0-12.30%
60天$ 0-24.60%
90天$ 0--

什麼是Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES)

HERMES AI: THE WORLD'S FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-BASED DIVIDEND PLATFORM & 10-FACTOR INVESTMENT ANALYSIS REVOLUTION

INTRODUCTION

A revolution is happening in the financial world. With an AI-powered analytics infrastructure, real-time blockchain dividend system, and decentralized economic model, Hermes AI offers investors both a powerful tool and a sustainable passive income channel. This platform features the world's first 10-factor AI-driven investment analysis engine and provides hybrid cross-market analytics for NASDAQ, BIST100, and crypto assets. At its core lies Hermes AI Coin — the first “equity token” that delivers instant dividends per transaction.

THE POWER OF 10 ANALYSIS FACTORS

Hermes AI offers a multidimensional approach to investing, driven 100% by AI and real-time data. The 10-factor framework includes:

Technical Momentum & Structure

Insider & Institutional Activity

Sentiment Intelligence

Volume Dynamics

Options Flow Analysis

Analyst Consensus

Fundamental Strength

Risk & Macro Context

Earnings Quality

Market Leadership & Sector Flow

These factors are sourced from major data providers (Bloomberg Terminal, Polygon, Finnhub, CoinGecko, etc.) and interpreted through GPT-4o-based AI. Each stock or token is scored through this funnel and presented to users in a clear, digestible format.

HERMES AI COIN: THE FUTURE OF PASSIVE INCOME

More than just a utility token, Hermes AI Coin is a digital equity model providing holders with instant dividends. Every transaction — whether analysis, payment, or token transfer — distributes 100% of the fee revenue back to holders.

PancakeSwap liquidity is permanently locked.

No new coins can be minted.

Smart contract ownership is renounced and wallets are secured.

A 3% transaction fee is applied and fully distributed to holders.

Hermes AI Investment Fund 價格預測 (USD)

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 Hermes AI Investment Fund 的長期和短期價格預測。

現在就查看 Hermes AI Investment Fund 價格預測

HERMES 兌換為當地貨幣

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）代幣經濟

了解 Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 HERMES 代幣的完整經濟學

大家還在問：關於 Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) 的其他問題

Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）今日價格是多少？
HERMES 實時價格為 0 USD（以 USD 計），根據最新市場數據實時更新。
目前 HERMES 兌 USD 的價格是多少？
目前 HERMES 兌 USD 的價格為 $ 0。查看 MEXC 轉換器 獲取準確的幣種兌換信息。
Hermes AI Investment Fund 的市值是多少？
HERMES 的市值為 $ 73.51K USD。市值=目前價格 × 流通供應量。市值反映該幣種的總市場價值及其排名。
HERMES 的流通供應量是多少？
HERMES 的流通供應量為 896.14B USD
HERMES 的歷史最高價（ATH）是多少？
HERMES 的歷史最高價是 0 USD
HERMES 的歷史最低價（ATL）是多少？
HERMES 的歷史最低價是 0 USD
HERMES 的交易量是多少？
HERMES 的 24 小時實時交易量為 -- USD
HERMES 今年會漲嗎？
HERMES 是否會上漲取決於市場行情及項目發展。查看 HERMES 價格預測 獲取更深入的分析。
頁面數據最近更新時間：2025-10-05 12:28:33 (UTC+8)

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。