Hermes AI Investment Fund 價格 (HERMES)
Hermes AI Investment Fund（HERMES）目前實時價格為 --。過去 24 小時內，HERMES 的交易價格在 $ 0 至 $ 0 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。HERMES 的歷史最高價為 $ 0，歷史最低價為 $ 0。
從短期表現來看，HERMES 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 +0.32%，過去 24 小時內變動為 -2.50%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 +11.34%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。
Hermes AI Investment Fund 的目前市值為 $ 73.51K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。HERMES 的流通量為 896.14B，總供應量是 1000000000000.0，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 82.03K。
今天內，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Hermes AI Investment Fund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.50%
|30天
|$ 0
|-12.30%
|60天
|$ 0
|-24.60%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
HERMES AI: THE WORLD'S FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-BASED DIVIDEND PLATFORM & 10-FACTOR INVESTMENT ANALYSIS REVOLUTION
INTRODUCTION
A revolution is happening in the financial world. With an AI-powered analytics infrastructure, real-time blockchain dividend system, and decentralized economic model, Hermes AI offers investors both a powerful tool and a sustainable passive income channel. This platform features the world's first 10-factor AI-driven investment analysis engine and provides hybrid cross-market analytics for NASDAQ, BIST100, and crypto assets. At its core lies Hermes AI Coin — the first “equity token” that delivers instant dividends per transaction.
THE POWER OF 10 ANALYSIS FACTORS
Hermes AI offers a multidimensional approach to investing, driven 100% by AI and real-time data. The 10-factor framework includes:
Technical Momentum & Structure
Insider & Institutional Activity
Sentiment Intelligence
Volume Dynamics
Options Flow Analysis
Analyst Consensus
Fundamental Strength
Risk & Macro Context
Earnings Quality
Market Leadership & Sector Flow
These factors are sourced from major data providers (Bloomberg Terminal, Polygon, Finnhub, CoinGecko, etc.) and interpreted through GPT-4o-based AI. Each stock or token is scored through this funnel and presented to users in a clear, digestible format.
HERMES AI COIN: THE FUTURE OF PASSIVE INCOME
More than just a utility token, Hermes AI Coin is a digital equity model providing holders with instant dividends. Every transaction — whether analysis, payment, or token transfer — distributes 100% of the fee revenue back to holders.
PancakeSwap liquidity is permanently locked.
No new coins can be minted.
Smart contract ownership is renounced and wallets are secured.
A 3% transaction fee is applied and fully distributed to holders.
