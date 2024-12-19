Herity Network 價格 (HER)
今天 Herity Network (HER) 的實時價格爲 0.00370011 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 175.38K USD。HER 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Herity Network 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 397.21 USD
- Herity Network 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 47.40M USD
今天內，Herity Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Herity Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0003376853。
在過去60天內，Herity Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0002159702。
在過去90天內，Herity Network 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0003376853
|+9.13%
|60天
|$ +0.0002159702
|+5.84%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Herity Network 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+4.10%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Herity Network (https://herity.io/) is a unique Legal BSC project that plans to deliver a safer crypto investment ecosystem to all of its users. They will offer: 1. A Crypto Seed Investment platform, providing an opportunity to their community to invest as if they were Venture Capital investors. Usually this is provided for big companies or important figures from the Crypto world. Not with Herity Network, their aim is to make every community member a VC investor. The projects that will be in the Seed Financing pools will have a legal entity attached, with fully doxed teams, making it a safe investment for their community in order to eliminate any scams or rug pulls from the get-go. 2. An NFT marketplace, but with a ‘’twist’’. Besides the fact that already have 18 NFT artists already onboard that are in the top 200 NFT artists in the World, they will also offer free services for anyone who has design, drawing or any artistic skill, to be trained and helped in becoming an NFT artist. They already have over 20 real life artists that will launch their collections in the near future. 3. A Charity Platform. The Herity Team feels that every profit made, comes with a responsibility, therefore they created an NGO that will give back to the word trough charity donations using a part of their profits, in ensuring that the funds will reach the cause in a full transparency. Herity Network’s motto is ‘’Helping the Little Guy’’ , meaning that they wish to give an opportunity to normal people, to invest in legal and audited projects, as well as owning a piece of art before it becomes too expensive.
|1 HER 兌換 AUD
A$0.0058831749
|1 HER 兌換 GBP
￡0.0029230869
|1 HER 兌換 EUR
€0.0035521056
|1 HER 兌換 USD
$0.00370011
|1 HER 兌換 MYR
RM0.016650495
|1 HER 兌換 TRY
₺0.1298368599
|1 HER 兌換 JPY
¥0.582767325
|1 HER 兌換 RUB
₽0.38481144
|1 HER 兌換 INR
₹0.314879361
|1 HER 兌換 IDR
Rp60.6575312784
|1 HER 兌換 PHP
₱0.2186394999
|1 HER 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1883726001
|1 HER 兌換 BRL
R$0.0227186754
|1 HER 兌換 CAD
C$0.0052911573
|1 HER 兌換 BDT
৳0.4422001461
|1 HER 兌換 NGN
₦5.7454938069
|1 HER 兌換 UAH
₴0.1553306178
|1 HER 兌換 VES
Bs0.1850055
|1 HER 兌換 PKR
Rs1.0297776141
|1 HER 兌換 KZT
₸1.9412627115
|1 HER 兌換 THB
฿0.1279868049
|1 HER 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1208455926
|1 HER 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0032930979
|1 HER 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0287498547
|1 HER 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0371121033