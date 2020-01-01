Henlo Kart（KART）代幣經濟學
Henlo Kart（KART）資訊
Henlo Kart players race adorable AI hamsters that learn and improve with each race, enhancing their performance over time. The game offers daily FREE races and the opportunity to win huge jackpots! Hamsters are powered by tiny AI agents that start with no knowledge of the world and learn to race as they go. Each time you compete, your hamster gains experience and improves its racing skills, making each competition more exciting than the last.
When a race begins, each hamster takes off from the starting line with the goal of reaching the finish line. Untrained hamsters will be easily (and randomly) distracted, which means they don't always make the best decisions. Highly trained hamsters will make much better racing decisions, but can still randomly be distracted like the others.
The winner of each race is determined when one of the hamsters crosses the finish line. If no hamster crosses the finish line before the time runs out, the hamster closest to the finish line wins! If there is a tie, the winner is randomly selected between the tied hamsters. This leads to exciting and unexpected wins!
After the competition, you can re-live the excitement by watching a replay of your hamster's performance to see how they stacked up against their competitors.
Henlo Kart（KART）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Henlo Kart（KART）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Henlo Kart（KART）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Henlo Kart（KART）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 KART 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
KART 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 KART 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 KART 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。