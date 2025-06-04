Henlo Kart 價格 (KART)
今天 Henlo Kart (KART) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.75M USD。KART 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Henlo Kart 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Henlo Kart 當天價格變化爲 -0.86%
- 其循環供應量爲 210.69T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 KART兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 KART 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Henlo Kart 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Henlo Kart 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Henlo Kart 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Henlo Kart 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.86%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Henlo Kart 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.44%
-0.86%
+18.45%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Henlo Kart players race adorable AI hamsters that learn and improve with each race, enhancing their performance over time. The game offers daily FREE races and the opportunity to win huge jackpots! Hamsters are powered by tiny AI agents that start with no knowledge of the world and learn to race as they go. Each time you compete, your hamster gains experience and improves its racing skills, making each competition more exciting than the last. When a race begins, each hamster takes off from the starting line with the goal of reaching the finish line. Untrained hamsters will be easily (and randomly) distracted, which means they don't always make the best decisions. Highly trained hamsters will make much better racing decisions, but can still randomly be distracted like the others. The winner of each race is determined when one of the hamsters crosses the finish line. If no hamster crosses the finish line before the time runs out, the hamster closest to the finish line wins! If there is a tie, the winner is randomly selected between the tied hamsters. This leads to exciting and unexpected wins! After the competition, you can re-live the excitement by watching a replay of your hamster's performance to see how they stacked up against their competitors.
