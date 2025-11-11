The project is tied to a trading app that is being developed. It has a website that is in "demo mode" for the trading app, which is planned to be launched on the App Store and Google Play. We will have beta testers including the largest holders of the coin prior to the public launch of the full version of our app. This is because those holders will have the most to gain because half of the transaction fees will be sent to the holders in a distribution equal to the percentage of the $HEDGE token they hold. The trading app will allow traders to "HEDGE" their trades by bundling up to 5 tokens into one buy/sell transaction. They may set what percentage of their bundles position is from each coin. After their "HEDGED" position is created they will then be able to see their PNL for the bundle, see their PNL from each individual coinin the bundle, close the entire position when they wish, or even partially close the bundled position by selling one token at a time out of the bundle. The app will require the token to be used to pay a fee due for making transactions on the app.