Hard Frog Nick 價格 (NICK)
今天 Hard Frog Nick (NICK) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。NICK 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Hard Frog Nick 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.19 USD
- Hard Frog Nick 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NICK兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NICK 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Hard Frog Nick 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Hard Frog Nick 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Hard Frog Nick 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Hard Frog Nick 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-40.09%
|60天
|$ 0
|-49.15%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Hard Frog Nick 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-3.37%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Project Title: NICK - The Currency of Memes Overview: NICK is a unique and entertaining cryptoasset designed to exist at the intersection of cryptocurrency and meme culture. It is built with the sole purpose of being shared and enjoyed for fun, with no expectations of profit. NICK is envisioned as a digital token that immortalizes the lighthearted and humorous persona of "Hard Rock Nick" on the blockchain, turning him into one of the wealthiest frogs in the world within this crypto ecosystem. Tokenomics: Token Name: NICK Blockchain: Avalanche Total Supply: 100,000,000 NICK Distribution: 99% used to from LP 1% for marketing Utility: NICK tokens have zero intrinsic value and are not intended for financial gain. Their primary utility lies in their representation of the meme culture and the humorous narrative around Hard Rock Nick. Holders of NICK tokens gain access to exclusive meme content, digital collectibles, and special community events. Community Engagement: The project thrives on community participation. Regular meme contests, challenges, and events will be organized to keep the community engaged. NICK holders will have the opportunity to vote on the direction of the project, ensuring a decentralized and democratic approach to decision-making. Conclusion: NICK aims to be a unique and entertaining addition to the crypto landscape, bringing humor and creativity to the blockchain. It's an experiment in creating a cryptoasset solely for the joy of sharing memes and building a community around a playful and lighthearted narrative.
