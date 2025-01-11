Hanuman Universe 價格 (HUT)
今天 Hanuman Universe (HUT) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。HUT 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Hanuman Universe 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.53 USD
- Hanuman Universe 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HUT兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HUT 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Hanuman Universe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Hanuman Universe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Hanuman Universe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Hanuman Universe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.44%
|60天
|$ 0
|+22.80%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Hanuman Universe 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$HUT, or Hanuman Universe Token, is the foundational utility token of Hanuman Universe, a Metaverse project that will utilize blockchain technology for realizing immersive experience in the awe-inspiring world of Hanuman. With an initial total supply of 40,000,000,000,000 $HUT, it offers awareness, belongingness, connectivity, guidance, and comfort to Hanuman Universe with the blockchain experience. After the inception of the projects, bringing community, product development and going with the market feedback. HUT has burned 14,000,000,000,000 tokens from total supply. So the new total supply is 26,000,000,000,000 HUT. Product 1 : Hanumanverse V1 Introducing the Hanumanverse, driven by the essence of Hanuman's timeless stories, is forging a universe where community thrives that offers : - COMPLETE THE TASK TO UNLOCK NFTS - FULL MEDITATION PLAN - OFFERING PRAY TO HANUMAN - HANUMAN MANTRA - METAVERSE VIEW OF MAJOR SITES - EXPERIENCE FEELING ON BEING ANCIENT RAMAYAN Hanumanverse is estimated to launch in 2024, starting preorder from Feb 7. The first version will come with limited editions and funds will be locked in contract for the period of time mentioned in the preorder. Learn more : www.hanumanverse.com Product 2 : HUT Reward Vault The HUT Reward Vault is a game-changer for HUT holders seeking passive income. By depositing their tokens into the Vault, users can earn a mouthwatering 18% APY. - The reward can be claimed every 30 days. - Your deposited HUT in the vault will be locked for 6 months and start unlocking from 7th month by 8.33% each month. - You can unlocked all deposited token by 18th months Learn more : app.hanumanuniverse.com Product 3 : HanumanNFT NFTS FOR GAMES AND METAVERSE - These NFT can only be acquired through game and metaverse platforms. - Users are only able to mint such NFT after accomplishment level or task. There is no other ways to mint such NFTs - Users can also buy/sell those NFTs in the NFT marketplace using $HUT tokens.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
