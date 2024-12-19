Hanu Yokia 價格 (HANU)
今天 Hanu Yokia (HANU) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 39.94M USD。HANU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Hanu Yokia 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 695.10 USD
- Hanu Yokia 當天價格變化爲 -5.59%
- 其循環供應量爲 149.80T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HANU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HANU 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Hanu Yokia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Hanu Yokia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Hanu Yokia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Hanu Yokia 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
Hanu Yokia 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$HANU is the first step of four in the Goji Cryptoverse that will allow for the creation of a vibrant ecosystem that sits at the foundation of a new enterprise. The Goji Crypto platform will allow businesses of all sizes to leverage the power of blockchain technology to fill the gaps in their current payment processing systems. This project has a two sided coin. Our first and foremost is the community side. The Goji Crypto ecosystem will be driven by a diverse and highly motivated community. Similar to open-source and other collaborative projects, all innovation comes from the community itself where collaborative use actually enriches our resources. Flipping the coin to the other side is a business orientated structure that leverages the Goji ecosystem within their Blockchain Integration for Businesses. This enables a faster and more secure information transfer between businesses by making use of blockchain's power of transparency and real-time data ledger technology. This platform enables businesses to verify identities and reduce fraud by prioritizing the inherent safety that comes from blockchain capabilities; reducing costs, protecting consumer data, and making it easier to approve transactions quickly. Platform Capabilities: * Business Integrations * Shared Ledger * Secure (Tamper Proof) * Identity Management * Confidential * Audit capabilities * Governance * Business Logic in Smart Contracts * Robust (Viable)
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
