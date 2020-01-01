Hamster Wheel Breaker（BREAKER）資訊

Gateway to a world where animated content and NFTs converge.

Inspired by the fight for freedom, we break barriers between art, technology, and identity.

We serve as a beacon of inspiration and strength for all those who need it,

empowering creators to reclaim ownership and vision in a digital age.

Here, innovation and imagination are boundless,

where every piece tells a story, and every token holds a dream.

This is more than a movement—it’s a revolution.

A space where passion fuels progress, and freedom fuels creativity.

Together, we build a future where every voice has the power to be heard.