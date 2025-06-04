HAMMY 價格 (HAMMY)
今天 HAMMY (HAMMY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 16.11K USD。HAMMY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
HAMMY 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- HAMMY 當天價格變化爲 -10.54%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HAMMY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HAMMY 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，HAMMY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，HAMMY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，HAMMY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，HAMMY 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-10.54%
|30天
|$ 0
|-4.38%
|60天
|$ 0
|-9.04%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
HAMMY 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.00%
-10.54%
+13.39%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
HAMMY is a cute hamster-themed memecoin built on the TRON blockchain, spearheaded by a dedicated CTO community. This project combines the charm of its hamster mascot with the innovative spirit of a technologically driven team, creating a unique and engaging experience for users. As a memecoin, HAMMY stands out with its playful and approachable branding, making it accessible to a broad audience. The project is driven by a strong community ethos, with the CTO team at the helm, ensuring that the technical foundation of HAMMY is robust and reliable. The TRON blockchain provides the ideal platform for HAMMY, offering fast transactions and scalability, which are crucial for the project’s growth and user engagement. The HAMMY community plays a central role in the project’s development, contributing ideas, feedback, and creative content such as Profile Picture (PFP) NFTs and promotional materials. These efforts help to strengthen the bond among community members and promote the HAMMY brand within the broader crypto space. HAMMY’s roadmap includes plans for listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges and expanding its ecosystem through integrations with other decentralized applications on TRON. The CTO community is committed to delivering a project that not only delights users with its cute and fun concept but also provides a secure and scalable platform for transactions and interactions. In summary, HAMMY is more than just a memecoin; it’s a community-driven project centered around a lovable hamster mascot. With the support of a dedicated CTO team and the strengths of the TRON blockchain, HAMMY is poised to make a significant impact in the memecoin space, bringing together technology and fun in a unique and engaging way.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
