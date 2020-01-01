Hall of Legends（HOL）資訊

Hall of Legends is a celebrity fan engagement platform leveraging the collective power of celebrities to support social causes globally. Celebrities will be from multiple fields such as sports, music etc.. Hall of Legends initially will organize events with the onboarded celebrities whereby token holders can participate and engage with their favorite celebrities. All proceeds of the event will be donated to charity for social causes. Further, a marketplace fan engagement platform will be created such that fans can pay with tokens for experience with their favorite celebrities