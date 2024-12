什麼是HahaYes (RIZO)

HahaYes is a memecoin that pays homage to Elon Musk's favorite meme and hedgehog, Rizo. Beginning in 2019 and continuing up until this year, Elon’s been displaying his affection for the HahaYes meme in a variety of cryptic ways. Elon first showcased the meme on the Tesla Model Y order confirmation page. Shortly after, Elon tweets the HahaYes meme with the comment “S3XY”. More recently, Rizo, the hedgehog, was featured on the Tesla Cyberbeer. And if that wasn’t enough, as of today, Elon placed Rizo as an easter egg on the Tesla Cybertruck Homepage. Lastly, if you were to purchase a Tesla Cybertruck right now, you’d be greeted by Rizo on the Cybertruck order confirmation page. With Elon dropping all these cryptic easter eggs, we all wonder, where will Rizo show up next?

HahaYes (RIZO) 資源 官網