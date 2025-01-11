HachikoInu 價格 (INU)
今天 HachikoInu (INU) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。INU 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
HachikoInu 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 37.75 USD
- HachikoInu 當天價格變化爲 +0.72%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 INU兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 INU 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，HachikoInu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，HachikoInu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，HachikoInu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，HachikoInu 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.72%
|30天
|$ 0
|-27.90%
|60天
|$ 0
|-24.86%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
HachikoInu 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
+0.72%
-19.72%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Hachiko INU is a decentralized exchange based token. Hachiko Exchange.com is the home for the Hachiko INU token and allows high-yield staking with 35% APY being offered until 12-31-2023. Hachiko INU is a Token based on the famous story of Hachiko the loyal Akita, memorialized by the 2009 Movie Hachi: “A Dog’s Tale” Starring Richard Gere & Joan Allen. As such, the token rewards loyalty which is why 5% of all transactions go to their holders. Such a high percentage rate is rare, but we want to support the holders of these tokens. Hachiko INU is very safe with more than 80% of total supply having been sent to the Dead/Burn wallet. In addition, the contract has been renounced to add to investor safety. We’ve also been audited by TechRate and the Token Sniffer website which gives us a very high score to the the tokenomics. Hachiko INU is currently in stage 5 of 6 of it’s roadmap. It further plans to create a mobile app for the Hachiko Exchange that will make crypto trading easily accessible from all devices including mobile phones. HachikoExchange.com is focused on the starting of tokens with its launchpad, introducing brand new tokens to the public and also offering extra services such as airdrops and staking. Hachiko INU is one of the 3 Pillars of the Hachiko INU Ecosystem. The Pillars are more specifically the Hachiko Exchange and it’s Exchange based token Hachiko INU, Pension Plan an Ethereum based rewards Token and the USA Token and it’s NFT’s.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 INU 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 INU 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 INU 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 INU 兌換 USD
$--
|1 INU 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 INU 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 INU 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 INU 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 INU 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 INU 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 INU 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 INU 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 INU 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 INU 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 INU 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 INU 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 INU 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 INU 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 INU 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 INU 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 INU 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 INU 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 INU 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 INU 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 INU 兌換 MAD
.د.م--