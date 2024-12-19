Hacash Diamond 價格 (HACD)
今天 Hacash Diamond (HACD) 的實時價格爲 34.88 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.64M USD。HACD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Hacash Diamond 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 7.49K USD
- Hacash Diamond 當天價格變化爲 -4.52%
- 其循環供應量爲 103.44K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 HACD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 HACD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Hacash Diamond 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -1.65181511098187。
在過去30天內，Hacash Diamond 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +7.6930490880。
在過去60天內，Hacash Diamond 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1.5331399360。
在過去90天內，Hacash Diamond 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -15.9684343581543。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -1.65181511098187
|-4.52%
|30天
|$ +7.6930490880
|+22.06%
|60天
|$ +1.5331399360
|+4.40%
|90天
|$ -15.9684343581543
|-31.40%
Hacash Diamond 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.91%
-4.52%
+12.77%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Hacash Diamond (HACD) is the native currency and a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on Hacash layer 1. Each HACD is uniquely composed of six letters inscription, randomly generated from the characters WTYUIAHXVMEKBSZN, resulting in a total of 16,777,216 possible HACDs. The first HACD, featuring the letters "NHMYYM," was mined and generated through a bidding process on May 16, 2019. Similar to Bitcoin, HACD has a finite total supply and is produced through mining. However, a maximum of 58 HACDs can be mined each day, with the mining difficulty continuously increasing. Theoretically, it would take about 800 years to mine all HACDs, but like gold, they have a defined total quantity that can never be fully mined. In terms of currency usage, HACD is primarily utilized for value storage. The production of HACD requires not only mining but also bidding using HAC(Hacash). The completed bids result in the destruction of HAC, thus regulating HAC's supply to maintain its purchasing power stability. In the NFT space, HACD is recognized as the first Proof of Work (PoW) NFT, and daily on-chain auction NFT. It is also referred to as a "visual Bitcoin." Additionally, each HACD can be transformed into different artistic forms based on unique generative art rules, known as PoW generative art, adding to its value as a unique art collectible.
