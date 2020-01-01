Gyoza（GYOZA）資訊

GYOZA is an access token that allows users to get various parsed data from the blockchain in the form of telegram bot alerts. Main goal is to provide holders with many possible types of "alpha". Blockchain analysis by a number of different bots allows us to receive information on what's going on live. Unusual volume spikes, known profitable wallets trades, insider accumulation. Data about all above allows making assesments of the token price movement in the future. All algorithms are being constantly upgraded with the help of the community! Second approach of GYOZA is passive income for the holders. We have an algorithmic trading bot that tries to find good entries on big trading pairs like ETH/USD and BTC/USD, allowing users to get into potentially profitable positions.