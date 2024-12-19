GXChain 價格 (GXC)
今天 GXChain (GXC) 的實時價格爲 0.413559 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 31.01M USD。GXC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
GXChain 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.17K USD
- GXChain 當天價格變化爲 -3.02%
- 其循環供應量爲 75.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 GXC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 GXC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，GXChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0129058675543206。
在過去30天內，GXChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0368322675。
在過去60天內，GXChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0593250385。
在過去90天內，GXChain 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.09687341306742。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0129058675543206
|-3.02%
|30天
|$ +0.0368322675
|+8.91%
|60天
|$ +0.0593250385
|+14.35%
|90天
|$ +0.09687341306742
|+30.59%
GXChain 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.00%
-3.02%
-4.59%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
From the developers at Gongxinbao (GXB) comes GXChain, a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, being the first exchange of its kind in the world. The GXS data exchange does not cache personal data, offering its customers privacy. In addition, the exchange protects data copyright, preventing data fraud and counterfeiting and supports bilateral anonymous transactions. The GXS data exchange, which was commercialized on September 24, 2017, can be used for data exchanging in any industry. Currently, the platform offers solutions for enterprises that engage in network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banks. GXChain is a blockchain that supports the development of a great number of applications. Unlike other public chains, GXChain does not only support smart contract or blockchain as a service (BaaS) but also delivers many exclusive services, such as ID verification, multi-dimensional data, KYC, and swift login. GXChain currently has 100,000 TPS, which can support most business applications, and it also supports issuing new assets. The second application based on GXChain, GXB Decentralized App (Dapp), deals with personal credit management and face to face credit verification. GXChain employs delegate proof of stake (DPoS) for record tracking on the blockchain and proof of credit share (PoCS) for data exchange consensus. Minqiang Huang is the Founder and CEO, having more than 10 years of experience in data exchange, blockchain, and financial technology. He first became interested in cryptocurrency back in 2012, and since then he started several projects in this market. He was the former CTO at Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd, and Director of financial services of HAKIM UNIQUE. He received his bachelor degree in computer science at Shandong University of Science and Technology, and his master in management at Hong Kong Finance and Economics College. Guojun Tu is the Co-founder and Vice President, and is a serial entrepreneur, having over 21 years of experience in the field of information security, financial transactions, and computer science. Guojun activated as a senior executive at 3 public traded IT company. He received his bachelor degree in computer science at Hunan University.
|1 GXC 兌換 AUD
A$0.6616944
|1 GXC 兌換 GBP
￡0.32671161
|1 GXC 兌換 EUR
€0.39701664
|1 GXC 兌換 USD
$0.413559
|1 GXC 兌換 MYR
RM1.8610155
|1 GXC 兌換 TRY
₺14.50351413
|1 GXC 兌換 JPY
¥64.80055971
|1 GXC 兌換 RUB
₽42.78267855
|1 GXC 兌換 INR
₹35.20214208
|1 GXC 兌換 IDR
Rp6,779.65465296
|1 GXC 兌換 PHP
₱24.42065895
|1 GXC 兌換 EGP
￡E.21.06255987
|1 GXC 兌換 BRL
R$2.60955729
|1 GXC 兌換 CAD
C$0.59138937
|1 GXC 兌換 BDT
৳49.4203005
|1 GXC 兌換 NGN
₦643.1669568
|1 GXC 兌換 UAH
₴17.35707123
|1 GXC 兌換 VES
Bs20.67795
|1 GXC 兌換 PKR
Rs115.06865616
|1 GXC 兌換 KZT
₸216.17969607
|1 GXC 兌換 THB
฿14.27605668
|1 GXC 兌換 TWD
NT$13.49856576
|1 GXC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.36806751
|1 GXC 兌換 HKD
HK$3.21335343
|1 GXC 兌換 MAD
.د.م4.12731882